FRIDAY
SILVERBACKS PRESENT — THE 90S!: 7:30 p.m., Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. Silverbacks Improv Theatre will spoof the '90s sitcom format. $10 general; $8 students. silverbacksimprov.com
SATURDAY
LA BONNE TERRE FESTIVAL: 8 a.m., La Bonne Terre Festival, 246 Corporate Drive, Houma. Music, food and games. labonneterrefestival.org.
ENDANGERED SPECIES DAY: 10 a.m, Lafayette Science Museum, 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Learn about the importance of protecting endangered species and everyday actions they can take to help protect them. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
HEALING TRADITIONS IN ACADIANA: 11 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Lafayette master gardeners and Vermilionville's Dr. Armbruster will talk about the local plants that Acadiana ancestors used to treat themselves and their families.
HOWL AT THE MOON PADDLE: 4 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook Road, Lafayette. Late afternoon launch to watch as night falls. packpaddle.com.
UNTIL THEN — POETRY HOUR & OPEN MIC: 7:30 p.m., Basin Arts, 113 Clinton St., Lafayette. Two featured readers will start off the night, followed by an open mic with a cap on five minutes per reader. basinartslafayette.com.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
TUNICA-BILOXI POW WOW: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, Tunica-Biloxi Reservation, Marksville. Celebration of the Tunica-Biloxi culture with storytelling, singing, dancing and drumming competitions. Free and open to the public. tunicapowwow.org.
SUNDAY
"GAME OF THRONES" SEASON 8 WATCH PARTY: 1 p.m., Sword N Board, 2668 Johnston St., Suite A4, Lafayette. Binge watching season eight episodes one through five in preparation for the final episode of "Game of Thrones."
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Rhet Concienne. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "In the Company of San Malo," "Karen deClouet: Various Shapes and Sizes" and "And the Stars Aligned," all through May 11. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through June 8. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; "Slavery, the Prison Industrial Complex: Photographs by Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick," through May 18; and "Spotlight on the Collection: Henry Botkin," through Saturday. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones