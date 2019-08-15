FRIDAY
ACRYLIC POUR: 6:30 p.m., Wine & Design, 3524 Kaliste Saloom Road, Unit 302, Lafayette. Sign up, show up, sip up and paint. No artistic talent needed; step-by step instructions on how to complete your work.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. Lose yourself in the treasured music of yesteryear with talented artists from Atlanta, Houston and Acadiana performing the music of Gershwin, Porter, Ellington and Waller. citedesarts.org.
SATURDAY
LION'S PRIDE, GROWING UP TO BE KING: 1 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 107 Energy Parkway, Suite B, Lafayette. Bring your little lion cub along to paint.
SUNDAY
2019 GAMES OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. This unique family day of fun offers more than 50 games and activities, Free for the whole family.
KIDZ BOP WORLD TOUR 2019: 4 p.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. The KIDZ BOP Kids will be performing some of today's biggest hits "sung by kids for kids," with engaging new set design, exciting choreography and more. Tickets $25-$75. Ticketmaster.com.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Your Artsitas. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
