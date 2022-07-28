3 acts, 1 roof
A Louisiana Saturday Night returns to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center's Robbie G. Savoy Arena. Frank Foster, Wayne Toups, and Chase Tyler Band share the bill for the 6 p.m. show. Tickets start at $25. lamardixonexpocenter.com
No-bite zone
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum hosts a fun and safe Shark Day at the museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Watch an ocean-themed film or go on a nautical scavenger hunt around the museum. Free shark headbands to the first 100 children in the building. lasm.org
Skating swan song
It's the last weekend to take to the ice this summer at the Raising Cane's River Center Arena. Skating sessions are at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday, with additional 10 a.m. sessions Friday and Saturday. Cost is $20; group rates available. raisingcanesrivercenter.com