For nearly 325 years, Baton Rouge has possessed a unique blend of history, culture, education and religion. The folks at St. Joseph Cathedral, at 401 Main St., believe that nowhere do all these elements combine more intimately than at St. Joseph. A Eucharistic Community since 1792, it was founded by King Carlos IV of Spain as Our Lady of Sorrows Church. As a downtown landmark with its red doors welcoming all to celebrate times of joy and grief, St. Joseph’s past is inseparable from the history of Baton Rouge.
The St. Joseph parish community invites all its neighbors, especially the residents of historic Spanish Town and Beauregard Town, to enjoy an evening at the Cathedral beginning at 4 p.m., Nov. 12 with a Vigil Mass celebrated by the Rev. J. Cary Bani, rector and pastor, who will offer words of welcome with a special blessing for visitors.
Visitors are invited to mingle with parishioners and enjoy music, wine and catered appetizers by Bacon & Fig at a reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. after the mass.
Everyone is welcome to this free event, and no reservations are required. For more information, contact the Cathedral Parish Oce, (225) 387-5928, oce@cathedralbr.org.
Church anniversary
At 10 a.m., Nov. 14 the Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St., will celebrate its 113th church anniversary.
Mike Vaughn Ministries hosts Gospel Concert
Join host Mike Vaughn on Nov. 4 for a night of Southern Gospel Music at Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 West in Tickfaw.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and singing will start at 6:30 p.m. Kicking off the program will be pastor Mike Vaughn and at 7:30 p.m. special guest, Danny Ray Bishop (The Piano Man) from Calico Rock, Arkansas.
This is a free concert, a love offering will be received. A concession stand with hot dogs, nachos and desserts will be served. For information, contact Barbara Vaughn (985) 974-0507 or mvmgoodnews.com.