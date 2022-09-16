Dana Territo, a weekly columnist at The Advocate, has a new book, "What My Grandchildren Taught Me about Alzheimer's Disease." Territo was also selected to receive a Maude's Award for her column, "The Memory Whisper."
"It hit me all at once, a book and an award — that's the surprising part of it," Territo said. "My main focus is to give caregivers a better quality of life."
The award is given to people who showcase innovation in Alzheimer's care, and it was created to "enrich the quality of life for persons living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias and their care partners." Honorees are separated into two categories: Making Connections and Supporting Care Partners.
Territo, 64, will receive $5,000 for her contribution in the Supporting Care Partners category, which is made of up submissions that provide education, training or support for care partners or people living with dementia. "The Memory Whisper" is a weekly question-and-answer column that she's written for the past nine years, voluntarily. She covers topics like the signs of Alzheimer's, caregiver burnout and finding the joy in caregiving. Since 2013, she has written more than 430 columns and spends up to 20 hours a month researching and writing.
"I feel the information I provide assists caregivers and affected individuals in navigating the journey of the disease, but more importantly, the readers know and trust that I am a voice of support and advocacy for them," she said.
Territo has advocated for Alzheimer's patients and caregivers for over 30 years, serving on local, state and national organizations. She has also developed training programs for caregivers and health care professionals.
She also hosts a podcast on I Heart Radio called "The Memory Whisperer."
Her book was published in August by Equinox Publishing. It is organized by chapters based on and inspired by her oldest grandson's growing up years — juxtaposing child development to Alzheimer's care.
"I'm very blessed to be working with this population," she said. "To me, it was divine — God's guidance."
Territo is planning an Oct. 30 book signing at Juban's. Meanwhile, the reviews for "What My Grandchildren Taught Me about Alzheimer's Disease" are positive.
"(Dana) paints such beautiful personal stories and ties it all together so well with the concepts she is conveying," Robert Brouillette, manager of the Institute for Dementia Research and Prevention at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, said.