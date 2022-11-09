Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan are stars from a golden decade of country music.
In the 1990s, they shared the charts with Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Shania Twain, Trisha Yearwood, George Strait, Lee Ann Womack, Tim McGraw, the Dixie Chicks, Faith Hill and many more.
Tillis’ and Morgan’s combined success adds up to 12 No. 1 songs, 28 Top 10 hits and more than 18 million records sold. On stage together, the two great ladies of country will sing their songs and tell stories during “Grits and Glamour” at L’Auberge Event Center in Baton Rouge on Friday.
Beyond mutual stardom in the ’90s, Tillis and Morgan are both second-generation performers. Their singer-songwriter fathers, Mel and George respectively, were members of the Grand Ole Opry and inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Tillis and Morgan have been doing “Grits and Glamour” since 2009. Tillis approached Morgan with the idea one night at the Opry.
“I was getting ready to go on stage,” Tillis recalled. “I didn’t even know Lorrie was on the bill that night, but there she was. I grabbed her when she came off stage and said, ‘I’ve got an idea that fits you.’ ”
During a meeting later, Morgan’s manager, despite thinking a show starring Tillis and Morgan was a great idea, expressed skepticism.
“He said, ‘It’s too good to be true. It’ll never happen,’ ” Tillis said.
“Grits and Glamour” didn’t just happen, it worked.
“It fits who we are,” Tillis said. “And you can’t make a blend. Lorrie has got a little lower alto and I’m more a second soprano. So that works, plus we grew up with the same music. Some people only know certain names in country music. We know the whole family.”
For Tillis, performing with a female peer is one of the special things about “Grits and Glamour.” She also sings with ’90s country stars Suzy Bogguss and Terri Clark in a trio show, “Chicks with Hits.”
“It’s been great to work with other women artists, because that didn’t happen much in the early part of our careers,” Tillis said. “Sometimes, we cry on each other’s shoulders, sometimes we laugh. It’s a blessing.”
Tillis’ previous appearances in Baton Rouge include being the opening act for Alan Jackson in 1994 at the former Centroplex, now Raising Cane’s River Center. In contrast to the night’s affable but laidback headliner, the vivacious Tillis reveled in the attention.
“I always say I was a 15-year overnight success,” she said. “By the time I finally got a break and was on stage in front of a big crowd, it was like I’d been shot out of a cannon.”
Despite growing up in Nashville’s creative community, Tillis sidetracked into country-rock, folk, jazz and pop music.
“I was a little bit obstinate,” she remembered. “And daddy was at the peak of his career when I graduated from high school. I was like, ‘How am I ever going to get out from underneath his big, big shadow?’ So, I went on a meandering journey. That’s the difference between Lorrie and I — she never wanted to be anything but a Grand Ole Opry star.”
Eventually, the prodigal daughter went home to country, but she did it her way.
“I rediscovered things that I’d tuned out when I was kid,” she said. “And country music had changed. I could be my country-rocking self.”
Tillis’ Arista Records album debut, 1991’s “Put Yourself in My Place,” spawned the Top 10 songs “Don’t Tell Me What to Do,” “One of Those Things” and “Maybe It Was Memphis.”
Her career total for songs on Billboard’s hot country songs chart stands at 30, including “Shake the Sugar Tree,” “Let That Pony Run,” “Mi Vida Loca (My Crazy Life)” and “When You Walk in the Room.”
“If you have a couple of hits, all of a sudden you get the top-drawer material,” she said. “And growing up around great songwriters, I knew the difference between a great song and a good song. I’ve made plenty of mistakes, but I got it right a few times, too.”
Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan
8 p.m. Friday
L’Auberge Event Center, 777 L’Auberge Ave.
$20-$40