The team of well-known and well-loved cookbook queen Holly Clegg swelled to some 600 Thursday night at a fundraiser put together by Team Holly captain Karen Stephens and Dr. Curtis Chastain. It was standing room only at The Varsity, where Holly and her family presented her M.D. Anderson gastric cancer surgeon Dr. Brian Badgewell with a check for $165,000 for the Holly Clegg Gastric Cancer Research Fund. That puts the amount raised since the fund’s establishment some six weeks ago at more than $200,000.
“I’m the happiest person in hospice care,” Clegg told her legion of friends and fans.
She admitted that it’s too late for her to benefit from Badgewell’s ongoing research, but said she is hoping it will someday save others battling the same disease. To make a donation to the fund visit gifts.mdanderson.org or send a check payable to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and write Holly Clegg Gastric Cancer Research Fund in the memo line. The address is P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX, 77210-4486.