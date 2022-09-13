"Will sing for food" — that's the sign country trio Chapel Hart may as well have carried as they harmonized along the streets of their adopted New Orleans not too long ago.
"We first sang at Candlelight Lounge in the Treme. We used to play for catfish and potato salad," a laughing Danica Hart, said recently. Devynn Hart and Trea Swindle giggled around her.
But that was then and this is "America's Got Talent," where the two Mississippi-born sisters and their cousin will compete Tuesday night for the top prize of $1 million and a chance to headline a residency at Las Vegas' Luxor Resort.
The women have ridden the NBC reality competition series' red carpet all summer, picking up support along the way from country icons Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Tanya Tucker, and a background vocals spot on country star Darius Rucker's new song.
They, along with 10 other finalist acts, will perform for America's votes for a final time in the two-night finale (7 p.m. Tuesday; results show, 8 p.m. Wednesday).
Standing between the trio hailing from tiny Hart's Chapel near Poplarville, Mississippi, and the Season 17 win are: singers Drake Milligan, Metaphysic Synthetic Media and Sara James; comedian Mike E. Winfield; ventriloquist Celia Muñoz; magicians Yu Hojin and Nicolas Ribs; The Mayyas Dance Crew; saxophonist Avery Dixon and pole dancer Kristy Sellars.
Viewers were introduced to Chapel Hart during their audition airing July 19, when they captured the coveted Group Golden Buzzer for their rousing original song, "You Can Have Him, Jolene."
"We were so inspired by the (Dolly Parton) song 'Jolene,' but we figured from 1973 to 2022, we could not still be fighting over the same man so we decided to just tell her, 'You Can Have Him, Jolene,'" Danica Hart explained.
The song went viral, as did Parton's congratulatory Twitter message to the trio.
"A lot of people in Mississippi and Louisiana, they've heard of us, but now we're going to the biggest stage in America," Devynn Hart commented in a post-audition interview.
And speaking of those two adjoining states, both have rushed to claim Chapel Hart as their own — Mississippi, where they grew up; and Louisiana, where they polished their talent and started getting noticed over the last few years.
"It looks like New Orleans and Mississippi are fighting over us, which is a good problem to have," Danica Hart said after fans took to social media disputing each other's stake in the singers.
Fast-forward to Chapel Hart's Aug. 16 semifinals appearance when another of their original songs, "The Girls Are Back In Town," clinched the women's place in the finals.
"Well deserved, girls," judge Heidi Klum said. "Chapel Heart, you sang your way into America's heart, into my heart, everyone's heart that saw it last night."
For more info, including how to cast your votes after Tuesday's show, visit www.nbc.com/americas-got-talent.