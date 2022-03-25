Take the La. 119 exit off U.S. 49, drive about a quarter of a mile and you'll see St. Augustine Catholic Church standing along the Cane River.
And resting quietly in a mausoleum behind the church is Clementine Hunter, her grave marked by an inverted C with its back against an H.
This was how Hunter signed her thousands of paintings, which created a new genre within folk art.
"Her paintings told stories, and those stories were about life on the plantation at Melrose," said Tom Whitehead, co-author of "Clementine Hunter: Her Life and Art." "She told her stories from an insider's perspective. Other people had written about plantation life, but Clementine's paintings were different. She lived it."
Melrose Plantation stands on La. 119, about a quarter-mile from the church. It's where Clementine worked the first part of her life as a farm laborer, then in the big house's kitchen.
Lyle Saxon included a story about her in his story collection, "The Friends of Joe Gilmore." New Orleans painter Alberta Kinsey, who often traveled with Saxon to Melrose, gave Hunter some of her paints.
Those paints marked the beginning of the plantation worker's journey to becoming an internationally known artist. And she did it all from her home near Melrose in Natchitoches Parish's Cane River country.
Hunter was born in early January 1887, on Hidden Hill Plantation near Cloutierville. She died at age 101 on Jan. 1, 1988, in what's now Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.
But her stories have lived past her internment in St. Augustine Catholic Church's cemetery, so much that they changed the way FBI investigated forged artwork years after her death.
That happened in 2009, when the agency converged on the Keaty Drive home of Baton Rouge resident William Toye and arrested him for forging copies of Hunter's paintings.
"Before that, the FBI didn't investigate folk art forgeries," Whitehead said. "But this investigation changed everything in the folk art world."
Whitehead and co-author Art Shiver recount the investigation and how it came about in their book, "Clementine Hunter: Her Life and Art." The biography was published in 2012 by LSU Press.
It was the second Hunter-themed book co-written by Whitehead and Shiver. The first was a 2005 coffee table book, "Clementine Hunter: The African House Murals," commemorating Hunter's newly restored murals covering the upper floor walls of Melrose's Congo-style African House.
Hunter had numerous supporters through the years, most notably writer Francois Mignon, who made his home at Melrose, when owner Cammie Henry opened the working plantation as a writers and artists colony from the 1920s through the late 1940s.
Still, Hunter didn't need much encouragement once she started painting.
"No matter how tired I is when it comes night, as soon as I light that oil lamp, a whole lot of things start going across my brain, and before I knows it, I'm getting those things down on paper," she said in Mary E. Lyons' 1998 book, "Talking With Tebe: Clementine Hunter, Memory Artist."
Lyons compiled newspaper and magazine articles about Hunter into a single collection, many quoting Hunter verbatim. One of the stories recalls an interaction between Hunter and Kinsey in the same African House Hunter would later fill with murals.
According to Hunter, Kinsey was having trouble with a painting, and Cammie Henry suggested she talk to Hunter. Hunter ventured out to the African House, which Kinsey used as her Melrose studio.
"So I went out there, and I pointed to a spot on Alberta's canvas and said, 'If it was me, I'd put one of those bails of cotton right there,'" Hunter said. "Half-hour later, Alberta said the whole idea for the picture came together. Just unrolled in her head after my visit."
Kinsey must have known Hunter had artist potential when giving the cook those tubes of paint.
"I think she encouraged Clementine," Baton Rouge museum curator and consultant Elizabeth Weinstein said. "I think she had an inner artistic impulse. I mean, why do people make art in the first place? People make art because there's something inside of them. They have something they need to convey, and for Clementine, it was about her life and documenting the things that went on around her, whether it was a wedding or a funeral or something else."
Hunter's paintings also are a reminder of a way of life that no longer exists.
"That way of life was hard, but she presents it as more joyful," Weinstein said. "Some artists have a lot of angst, and that's what they paint. It's all emotion. And those artists also have a lot of technical skill. Maybe Clementine didn't have the same training and exposure to art, but she had no less of a drive to paint, to produce and to do the best that she felt she could with what she had. I think that's something to admire about her."
Meanwhile, Mignon found numerous surfaces and objects for Hunter to paint, and art collector and dealer James Register promoted her work, as did Mildred Hart Bailey, department head of Northwestern State University's Education Department and co-founder of the Natchitoches Historic Foundation.
As for Whitehead, his friendship began with Hunter when he was a student worker in the television studio at Northwestern State University. He accompanied his supervisor, English teacher Ora Williams, on a 1964 visit to the artist's home, where he bought his first Hunter painting for $3.
The subject? A bowl of zinnias. Hunter painted the flowers throughout her career, and those paintings became the basis for Robert Wilson's modern opera, "Zinnias: The Life of Clementine Hunter."
Why Hunter? Wilson met her in 1940, when he traveled with his parents from El Paso, Texas, to Natchitoches.
"That trip changed his life," Whitehead said.
And that life changing experience led to the premiere of "Zinnias" on Jan. 26, 2013, at Montclair State University in Montclair, New Jersey. Whitehead was in the audience. He'd amassed a large collection of Hunter's paintings by that time, and they still cover his walls today.
But even more than the paintings, he most values his friendship with the artist.
Whitehead left Natchitoches for Boston University in 1967 to earn his master's degree in communications then returned to teach in Northwestern's communications department in 1969.
He taught there 30 years, making sure to visit Hunter at least once a week. It was during this time, in 1985, that the university awarded Hunter an honorary doctorate's degree in fine art.
The day was topped off with a congratulatory letter from President Ronald Reagan, and Southern University recognized Hunter with a honorary doctorate's degree in humane letters the following year.
Whitehead was there for the presentation in Natchitoches, but he was traveling by train from Nairobi to Mombasa in 1988 when he learned of her death.
"I read it in USA Today, then my parents called to tell me," he said. "I knew her health was getting bad, and she always wore a wig. The last time I saw her was the only time I saw her without that wig."
Saxon's story about Hunter in "The Friends of Joe Gilmore" recounts a comical tale about her wigs. But that's a story for another time.
Whitehead says he's thankful to have known Hunter.
"I'm grateful for the wonderful world Clementine opened to me," he said. "And I've tried to protect her legacy and work."
And part of that legacy is found in who she was.
"She was a black woman born on a plantation who started painting late in life," Weinstein said. "She became this artist, and it's wonderful that she also received support from people who recognized her talent and encouraged her to keep her going. She was a true artist."