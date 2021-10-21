Looking for a scary movie this Halloween? Consider these when feasting on the finest candy from your trick-or-treat bag. Like a sugar rush, the following movies will keep you awake at night much longer than anticipated.
"Coherence": A dinner party goes haywire as a comet passes, creating power outages and an alternate universe that has partygoers questioning their existence. Made on a $50,000 budget, writer-director James Ward Byrkit creates 90 minutes of dread. NR. Amazon Prime.
"The Empty Man": Dumped into theaters last October, this horror-mystery is quickly becoming a cult favorite, pun intended. "The Empty Man" revolves around a secret group that summons a supernatural entity. After a chunk of story development, this becomes a freaky nail-biter. R. HBO Max.
"Evil Dead II": Director Sam Raimi is perhaps most known for his "Spider-Man" trilogy, but he started in horror with the low-budget gore-fest "The Evil Dead." The campier sequel shows our beloved Ash (played by Bruce Campbell) returning to the haunted cabin for over-the-top frights, fights and one-liners. R. HBO Max.
"The Fog": Writer-director John Carpenter reteamed with his "Halloween" star Jamie Lee Curtis in this movie about a mysterious fog that settles over a small town. Carpenter's works are frightening, but their unsettling nature sticks to your imagination. Pair this with a double feature of "The Thing" for maximum results. R. Amazon Prime.
"Halloween Kills": Writer Danny McBride and director David Gordon Green stunned with their brutal 2018 spin on the masked murderer Michael Myers. How Myers continues to live remains puzzling, but is it really Halloween without him? R. Peacock.
"In the Earth": A scientist and park scout talk a walk in the woods. What could go wrong? Since Ben Wheatley ("Kill List," "A Field in England") wrote and directed this, it's a safe bet that everything will take a left turn into madness. Here, Wheatley continues to shock with an all-too-timely tale of minds being warped as the world searches for a cure to a virus. R. Hulu.
"It Comes at Night": "A Quiet Place" might have gotten all the box office receipts, but this horror has more guts. "It Comes at Night" doesn't rely on jump scares, but rather paranoia as a family considers allowing another into its home in the midst of a pseudo-zombie apocalypse. It's a stunner. R. Netflix.
"Muppets Haunted Mansion": OK, this isn't scary, but Gonzo visiting the Haunted Mansion is perfect for kiddos who want some seasonal fun. TV-PG. Disney+.
"Possessor": A secret agent inhabits other people's bodies using brain implant technology to assassinate targets. Writer-director Brandon Cronenberg's sci-fi horror is extremely NSFW — think this year's "Malignant," but not dumb — and one of the best movies of 2020. NR. Hulu.
"Zodiac": Director David Fincher's best movie (sorry fans of "Se7en" and "Fight Club") is an unsettling procedural of three men who grow obsessed with solving the (still-unsolved!) case of the "Zodiac Killer." Faceoffs between investigators and potential suspects are peak levels of creep. R. Netflix.