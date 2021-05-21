For 170 years the Old State Capitol has looked out on the Mississippi River from its high perch, taking in stride the war, fire and political debate that came its way.
But, as anyone who owns an old building will tell you, there's always something to fix, and it’s probably not going to be cheap.
The stately structure on the hill is proving that once again.
The last time the Old State Capitol exterior got a makeover was in 2005 and it took two years and cost $7.3 million, said Director Mary Durusau. The building had its interior and exterior restored for $17 million in the early 1990s.
Now the plaster on the exterior of the gothic castle is cracking, and experts are trying to figure out a fix.
The building's brick walls have been plastered over several times, said Annie Sauser, Baton Rouge architect and historic preservationist with The Architectural Group, which is overseeing the restoration. The original plaster was lime-based, but at least one of the subsequent coatings wasn’t, which is one reason it needs repair now.
“You can see it in many areas, especially if you look high,” Sauser said. “It looks like the paint is peeling off, but the real problem is not the paint. The real problem is the plaster.”
Some of the exterior plaster on the north side has being removed and is being restored as part of the project, that's also tackling another issue.
The building's decorative windows are surrounded in cast iron, which is rusting. There also are cast iron pieces attached on the interior to the brick walls. The cast iron and brick expand and contract at different rates as temperatures rise and fall, which contributes to the plaster cracking.
The current project includes sandblasting and waterproofing the cast iron and installing slip joints that can account for the greater expansion and contraction of the cast iron pieces.
The state allotted $560,000 for the project, which Sauser estimates will repair less than 10% of the building. However, before asking for more money to make more repairs, the work will be observed to make sure it remedies the problems.
Cangelosi-Ward is the general contractor on the project with specialists from Robinson Iron Corp. in Alabama and Stone & Lime Imports in Massachusetts coming in to work on it.
In the long run, something will have to be done to protect the historic landmark.
Durusau estimated a complete restoration would take a year to 18 months. And John Tobler, assistant secretary of state, said it would cost about $6.6 million.
The money, Durusau said, would have to come from the state since it’s difficult to get private donations for repairs or restoration projects.
“It’s a big to-do, but you’ve got to do it,” she said.
And, just like with any old building, it won't be the last time repairs will have to be made.
James Dakin, the building's architect and creator, kept a detailed diary during the building’s construction between 1848 and 1850. Sauser read it in preparation for the repairs.
“He had a very hard time with various batches of brick, with cast iron, with the marble,” she said. “With several of the materials he was using, he would get inferior batches and send them back. You can tell that now that we’ve removed the various coatings … that both the brick and the cast iron he had problems with.
“Those are partly why they will constantly have to be caring for this building and making sure it has the appropriate protections, the appropriate coatings.”