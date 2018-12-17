Suburban Reviewers have holiday lunch
The Suburban Reviewers Book Club had a holiday lunch Dec. 5 at Beausoleil Restaurant in Baton Rouge.
President Cissy Grantham welcomed everyone. Myra Peak led members in singing Christmas carols. Poinsettias were given to those who have been members the longest: Betty Waldrep, Paula Miley Kelly, Marlene Lee, Janie Rainey and Sara Easterly.
Members brought children’s books to be given to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard’s Children’s Christmas Crusade. Theresa Dendinger, Judith Nesom, Juanita Latimer and Elise LeBlanc planned the event.
Catholic High students honored for apps
Mack Kemper and Christian Thompson, of Catholic High School, earned first place in the 2018 Congressional App Challenge for Louisiana’s Sixth Congressional District.
U.S. Rep. Garret Graves and 221 other members of Congress hosted the fourth annual competition, the largest student computer science competition in America.
Kemper and Thompson created Unite SMS, an app intended to improve school communication between administrators, parents, students and teachers.
“Our app’s goal is to make an easy-to-use communication system for schools that creates two-way communication and accountability and also can be used for emergency situations,” Kemper said.
Brian Tsai, a senior from Baton Rouge Magnet High, came in second place with Urban Crisis, an app that consolidates and displays important information for use during an emergency.
Third place went to Jeremy Worley and Mateo Rosas, of Catholic High School, for their Spend to Save app.
District judges were Kristen Reeves, executive director of Louisiana Women in Technology; Joshua Duplechain, director of Communications, LSU College of Engineering; Nathan Cotton, past president of Louisiana Science Teacher Association; Charlie D’Agostino, executive director of LSU Innovation Park; Beth O’Quinn, talent manager, Louisiana Client Innovation Center at IBM; and Vernon Dunn, program manager at the Louisiana Board of Regents.
Torchbearer Beta learns traditions' history
Linda Musso presented a program on how St. Nicholas evolved into Santa Claus and how some Christmas traditions began when Torchbearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Dec. 4 at Virginia Huffman's home. Also attending were Jean Leyda, Sandy Bailey and Verlyne LeBlanc.
Members exchanged "secret sister" Christmas gifts at the Christmas brunch Dec. 8 at Bailey’s home. The November service project was detergent bags for Volunteers of America, which provides them to homeless and low-income individuals.
BRHS Class of '53 has lunch meeting
The Baton Rouge High School Class of 1953 held its semiannual lunch at Drusilla Seafood Restaurant. This year commemorates the 65th year of their graduation.
Members attending brought toys to be donated to Toys for Tots for Christmas. More than 100 toys were donated.
Class members attending were Mickey Eubanks, C.J. Pietri, Brooks Adams, Pat Bankhead Coxe, Katherine Dunning Nadler, Azilee Coltharp Monroe, Bill Adams, John Bilisoly, John Radford, Joe Cumbo, Bob Evans, Bob Emerson, Sindee Bonacorso Roppolo, Edna Murray Prince, Jim Prince, Frank Sommers, Willa Wendler Roof, Evans Roberts, Katherine Hill Phillips and Marilyn Hannie Eckert.
LSU's Carter named counsel fellow
LSU Law Professor Elizabeth Carter was elected as an academic fellow by the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel.
To qualify for membership, a lawyer must have no fewer than 10 years’ experience in the active practice of trust and estate law.
Carter, the Judge Anthony J. Graphia and Jo Ann Graphia professor of law, joined the Law Center faculty in 2010 and her teaching and research interests are in the areas of civil law, comparative law, estate planning and tax. She is the only American College of Trust and Estate Counsel fellow on the LSU Law faculty.
LSU's Laine named inventors fellow
LSU professor of biological sciences Roger Laine has been named a fellow to the National Academy of Inventors.
Laine is one of 148 fellows selected this year and the fifth from LSU. The 2018 fellows are named inventors on nearly 4,000 issued U.S. patents, bringing the collective patents held by all National Academy of Inventors fellows to more than 35,000 issued U.S. patents.
Laine is a professor of biochemistry in the departments of biological sciences and chemistry at LSU. His research interests are in the study of the biological function of complex saccharides. Laine holds 31 U.S. patents that specialize in enzyme cloning, fungi staining, microbial diagnostics and insect attractants and repellants.
Area students graduate from USM
The University of Southern Mississippi held fall 2018 commencement exercises Dec. 7 at Reed Green Coliseum on its Hattiesburg campus. Area graduates are:
Shontate Matthews, Master of Library and Info Science, Baker; Kelvin Edo, Bachelor of Science, Baton Rouge; Elise Jordan Juergens, Doctor of Philosophy, Baton Rouge; Elizabeth L. Lown, Master of Arts, Carencro; Delmond Joseph Landry, Bachelor of Liberal Studies, Donaldsonville; Brittney Mcknight, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Hammond; Kayleigh M. Raines, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Hammond; Colton Mayer Ray, Master of Library and Information Science, Holden; Amy Willie, Master of Education, Independence; Jessica N. McDaniel, Master of Library and Information Science, Jarreau; Danielle Patrice Frilot Cottonham, Doctor of Philosophy, Lafayette; Chloe F. Felterman, Master of Arts, Patterson; Brittany Nicole Laurent, Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Study, Ponchatoula; Lynne Marie Firmin, Master of Business Administration, Prairieville; Elizabeth Mae Craig, Bachelor of Liberal Studies, Walker; and Nicholas Barber, Bachelor of Science, Zachary.
