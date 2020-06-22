Driving a garbage truck doesn’t provide a lot of social interaction. But, for R.J. Warren, it’s given him a new and loyal friend.
When Warren brings his Waste Management truck to Walker, Liam Booth, 2, is waiting out front with a drink to refresh the driver. Warren recently surprised Liam with a miniature garbage truck.
"He got it this past Thursday and he hasn’t put it down," said Liam's mom, Crystal Wentzel.
He's a priest, former police officer's son and black: God created Josh Johnson for a time like 'this'
Their friendship has inspired hundreds who have commented on photos and videos posted on Facebook. That a Black adult and White child have bonded pleases but doesn’t surprise Warren, 31.
“Especially with all this that’s going on — color this and color that — it just goes to show you: There’s bad in America, I agree, but down south, we’re not like that,” Warren said. “You have a few sour apples, but for the most part, we’re not like that. We look out for each other around here.”
Specifically, Liam is on the lookout for Warren’s truck on Thursdays between 11 and 11:30 a.m. That’s not unusual. Lots of boys seem fascinated with the truck, Warren said. It has a mechanical arm in the front that picks up garbage cans, empties their contents and returns the cans to the curbside.
With a parent or grandparent supervising, Liam watched from his front yard for a couple of months but did not get too close until recently, when Warren stopped and invited him to come up to the cab and honk the horn.
“When I did that, I guess that broke every barrier for him,” Warren said. “Every day he comes out there he just wants to give me a fist bump. That just amazes me.”
The house is at a point on Warren's route where it might be two hours before he can stop at a store, so he appreciates the refreshment. The Tickfaw resident, who is the father of 6- and 5-year-old boys and an 11-month-old girl, is fond of children and, when he isn’t with them or playing the piano in two churches on Sundays, performs as a blues singer under the name Mr. Amazing.
Liam doesn’t know about all that, but he knows Warren is his buddy.
“We have had several different trash trucks and guys but none of them seem to excite him as much as the man who comes every week,” Wentzel said. “He always puts a smile on my sons face and my son puts a smile on his face and that just melts my heart.”