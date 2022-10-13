Starting at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Oct. 16, the Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge, 8470 Goodwood Boulevard, will observe the 30th anniversary of the death of Yoshihiri Hattori.
A plaque outside the Peace Meadow, which is anchored by two large stones sent to the city of Baton Rouge as a token of peace by Yoshi's home town of Nagoya, Japan, will be dedicated in his honor after each service. For additional information, call (225) 926-2291.
95th anniversary for St. Joseph Baptist
At 8 a.m. Oct. 16, the St. Joseph Baptist Church, 2510 Tennessee St., will celebrate its 95th-year church anniversary. The Rev. Willie Green of the New Salem Baptist Church will be the guest speaker for this event.
Running the Race: Sweet Home Baptist celebrates anniversary
Starting at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 West Buchanan St., the church will celebrate its 99th-year anniversary.
The theme is “Running the Race: Looking Unto Jesus, the Author and Finisher of Our Faith.” The Rev. Dr. Steven D. Beckham, Senior pastor of First Community Antioch Baptist Church, of Lutcher will speak. Face mask required.