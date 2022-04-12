Easter brings an egg hunt, a food truck gathering and lots of Easter brunches at local restaurants.

We're on the brink of Easter weekend, so it's time to start thinking about where we're going to be eating Easter brunch and lunch, but even more importantly, where we'll find the best Easter egg hunts.
And Radio Bar, 3079 Government St., along with several other businesses along the street, are hosting the first MidCity Easter Egg Hunt from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 16.
The businesses will be hiding gift cards, merchandise and coupons in Easter eggs scattered all along a designated route. The event is free, but participants must be 18 and older. Best of all, golden eggs will be filled with high-value prizes from participating businesses.
The hunt begins in the Radio Bar parking lot and expands beyond.
For information, visit theradiobar.com.
Easter at TJ Ribs
Reservations are open for Easter brunch and dinner on Sunday, April 17, at TJ Ribs Acadian, 2324 S. Acadian Thruway.
The eatery is serving up a special menu that will satisfy the entire family's taste buds, including brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and salt and pepper crusted prime rib for dinner. For dessert? Pecan pie, of course.
TJ Ribs also is offering an exclusive holiday-themed cocktail called "Everybunny's Favorite," combining vodka and lemonade. The restaurant also will be giving away an Easter basket filled with lots of local goodies.
For reservations, visit tjribs.com/reservations/.
And for those living in Ascension Parish, TJ Ribs Prairieville, 37436 Ultima Plaza Blvd., is offering up the same brunch and dinner menus, cocktails and goodie baskets.
For reservations there, visit tjribs.com/reservations/.
Easter at City Pork
City Pork Brasserie & Bar, 7327 Jefferson Highway, is taking reservations for Easter brunch, set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 17.
For reservations, visit sevenrooms.com/reservations/cityporkbrasserie.
Easter at Tallulah
Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar in the Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd., will host Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 17.
The brunch will be served in a buffet.
For reservations, call (225) 388-5710 or visit opentable.com/tallulah-crafted-food-and-wine-bar-at-renaissance-baton-rouge?.
Food trucks for Easter
Food Trucks at Oak Grove will gather for Easter from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 17, at 17198 Old Jefferson Highway in Prairieville.
Food trucks will include Tamale Joes, M&O Sprinkles and Blue Jay SnoBalls. Other vendors will be added later.
For information, visit facebook.com/FoodTrucksOakGrove/.
Easter at Rouj Creole
Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., is accepting reservations for its Easter brunch, set for 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 17.
For reservations, visit roujcreole.com/reservations.
Easter at Spoke & Hub
Spoke & Hub, 5412 Government St., will host its Easter brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 17.
To make a reservation, visit spokeandhubbr.com/reservations-2.
Easter at The Gregory
Reservations are open for an Easter buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 17, at The Gregory in the Watermark Hotel, 150 Third St.
To make your reservation, visit thegregorybr.com.
Easter at Beausoleil
Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, 7731 Jefferson Highway, will host its Easter brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 17.
For reservations, visit beausoleilcoastal.com/reservations.
Easter at BRQ
BRQ Seafood and Barbeque, 10423 Jefferson Highway, will host Easter brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 17.
For reservations, visit opentable.com/restref/client. For parties of six or more, call (225) 372-2674.