Reality TV and reality intersect on this season's "90-Day Fiancé" offshoot, subtitled "Happily Ever After?" with a north shore couple.
Viewers have followed Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya's romance, marriage and parenthood since Season 8 of TLC's original "90-Day Fiancé," which premiered Dec. 6, 2020.
"Happily Ever After?" continues the couples' stories post-I dos. So what can we expect from Dufren, Zaya and baby Mylah?
"You should see a lot of ups and downs from us, how we are adapting as a family, how we are dealing with the war in Ukraine," Dufren, 32, a native of Larose, says. "And you may get to see us finally departing the country."
Zaya, 27, is a native Ukrainian who, understandably, became deeply distraught after Russian forces invaded her homeland on Feb. 24.
Zaya's mother has relocated to Prague, Czech Republic, according to new reports, but others in her family, including a brother and sister, are still living in western Ukraine.
A one-time special in April, "90-Day Diairies: Ukraine," shed some light on how the war has affected Zaya and other former cast members also from Ukraine.
For those unfamiliar, "90-Day Fiancé" tells the stories of non-U.S. citizens who are granted K1, or engagement, visas in order to travel to the U.S., where they have three months to marry their American sweethearts or be deported. If the couples wed, the expatriate spouses are eligible for green cards (permanent resident cards) and to become U.S. citizens.
Dufren and Zaya wed on Valentine's Day 2020 in Las Vegas. The newlyweds were living in an apartment in New Orleans' Warehouse District, but moved to the suburbs some time after Mylah's birth.
Season 7 of "90-Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" premieres at 7 p.m. Sunday on TLC. This season also catches up with Angela and Michael, Elizabeth and Andrei, Ed and Liz, Jenny and Sumit, and Kim and Usman.
Here, the Louisiana couple discuss their lives and offers a little advice for those contemplating the K-1 visa route.
Are you still living on the north shore? How have you adjusted to life in the suburbs?
Yes, we are still living in the same place. It has been a hard adjustment for both of us, as we were both living in bigger cities before this.
Yara, we've heard that you are working more so that Jovi can be at home more. Is that still the case?
Yara has been working on her business, and we are hoping the end result is that Jovi will be able to spend more time home in the future as the business grows.
Jovi, are you still working internationally in underwater robotics? What countries have you been to lately and has COVID changed that?
I am still working with underwater robotics. I accepted a position with a new company that ultimately has given me more time at home. COVID has definitely affected my job in many ways, but with my new job, I have only been working locally in Louisiana and Texas rather than out-of-country.
Yara, tell us about your online store and makeup line. And how specifically does Instagram supplement your income?
I am very excited with the way things have been going with my clothing line and makeup line. This is something I have always dreamed of doing, and I am working on new products to launch soon for customers. Social media has become a big part of my life and has also helped with making some extra income.
Yara, what's the most challenging part of raising a child?
For me, it has been having to be alone so much. I love Mylah, but raising a small child while Jovi is always away for work has been very hard.
Jovi, same question.
The hardest part for me is trying to manage my professional and personal life. I need to stay focused on my job, while also making sure I have enough time to spend with my family, and be a good father.
How old is Mylah now, and has she had any recent milestones? Is she more like you, Jovi, or you, Yara?
Mylah will be 2 now in a couple of weeks. She is walking and talking, and has Yara's attitude. Her vocabulary is expanding drastically over the last few weeks.
Would you consider adding another baby to the family?
We have considered it, but we are not sure if now is the perfect time for that. Maybe once we get established in a new home it can become more realistic.
For those contemplating a "90-Day Fiance" romance, what advice would you give?
Definitely give it a shot. We have had a lot of rough times, but in the end it was all worth it. Overcoming such hard times is what makes a relationship great.