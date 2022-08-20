When Baton Rouge General Hospital relocated to the Florida Boulevard location in the 1950s, some nurses say there was more than one hospital on-site.
In keeping with racial attitudes of the time, one section called Four South was exclusively for Black patients and staffed exclusively by Black nurses. On July 27, the hospital recognized those nurses for the work they performed in difficult circumstances, including Earl Dean Joseph, 91, who was part of the first group hired.
“It was a hospital within a hospital,” said Gwendolyn Woods Miller, 85, who worked at Four South in the 1960s. “It presented many, many challenges. It was not the easiest place in the world to work.”
Four South had 27 of the hospital’s 250 beds, and its segregated nature meant that all Black patients went there regardless of medical need — pregnant mothers, and their babies after delivery, those with infectious diseases, cardiac patients, trauma victims. Having contagious patients on the same ward with others was one of the major challenges, said Anna Catherine Jackson, 82, who started working there in 1959.
Four South had three private rooms usually used by those who had infectious diseases, but when there were more contagious patients, they were placed in hallways, with portable screens set up to isolate them, Jackson said. Nurses would change gowns before and after treating these patients.
“That’s what we had to deal with, but amazingly, we didn’t have any cross infection. The nurses did a good job of keeping their hands and gowns (clean). They took good care with the isolation techniques,” Jackson said.
Because the ward handled such a wide variety of cases, it required that nurses be versatile. That was especially true on the night shift, when only two nurses were on duty. Lusinda Warren, 80, who came to BRGH in 1965, said she had to plan her work around looking in on the contagious patients, either seeing them at the start or the end of her shift.
“The training that I got from the ladies that worked days made me know how to arrange our work,” Warren said.
The ward was not the only segregated part of the hospital. Black workers could not eat in the regular cafeteria but in a smaller room where meals would be handed to them through a window. When other sections of the hospital received new equipment, Four South would get the old equipment, Miller said.
The hospital did away with segregated wards in 1966, and the transition was difficult at first because White patients objected to being in beds next to Black patients, Jackson said. That remained a point of contention until the hospital remodeled and went to private rooms.
Eventually, the Four South unit was used for other things, including hospice care, and is currently unoccupied.
Through all of the issues, the nurses supported each other and went out of their way to make their patients feel appreciated, Jackson said, buying makeup and lipstick from a nearby store and putting it on female patients, who appreciated it.
“The doctors came in and wrote the orders, but we were the ones who distributed the love,” said Audrey Cotton, 79, who began working at BRGH in 1969. “We were the ones who distributed the patience. We were the ones who listened to their stories. … We sat on the side of the beds and listened. A lot of times, we cried with those patients.
“When you go to a hospital now, you’re just a patient. When you came to us, you were our family. You were a part of us. … I loved being a nurse. I loved working with those patients. I loved making people smile.”