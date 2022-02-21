Baton Rouge native Liz Feltner won $22,000 on the "Jeopardy! National College Championship" semifinals airing Friday night, but that alone wasn't enough for her to advance in the contest.
First, the Northeastern University (Boston) senior had to win the tie-breaker against Kristin Donegan, a senior at Carnegie Mellon.
The two had gone into final Jeopardy tied at $11,000. Emmey Harris, a sophomore at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, was close behind at $10,800.
Then came the final Jeopardy challenge, under the category "historic structures":
"In 1100, the bishop of Durham became the first prisoner here and, after plying his guards with wine, became the first to escape."
"What is the Tower of London?", all three answered correctly and all three bet their entire winnings on. That left Feltner and Donegan both with $22,000, and one more question to see who would be headed to the championship finals and a shot at the $250,000 grand prize.
That query, under "the fine arts":
"A 1920s trip to France inspired him to compose 'An American in Paris'?'
Feltner quickly buzzed in with "Who is Gershwin?"
And with those three words, Feltner advanced to the last two games of the championship, airing at 7 p.m. Tuesday on WBRZ, Channel 2.
Yes, it was George Gershwin who wrote the orchestral work, influenced by the sound of taxi horns along the City of Love's boulevards.
Meanwhile on Thursday night, Lafayette native and LSU student Stephen Privat lost out on a spot in the finals, but took home $20,000 for reaching as far as the semi-finals.