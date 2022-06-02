It's back. Twenty-six months after the pandemic lockdown forced us to put our weekly events calendar on hiatus, it returns this week. And just in time for summer, here's our list of things to do this weekend and next week in the Baton Rouge area.
FRIDAY
"ANNIE JR.": 7 p.m., Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU campus. A Playmakers of Baton Rouge production. $20, adults; $15, children. playmakersbr.org
"BLUE HAWAII": 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. The classic film screening is a warmup to the theatre's "Elvis Lives" event on June 18. Dressing on theme suggested. $9.50 www.manshiptheatre.org
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
BROMELIAD SOCIETY OF BATON ROUGE EXHIBIT AND SALE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd. Free. (225) 324-6250
GUEST APPRECIATION WEEKEND: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. Zoo visitors of all ages can enjoy "buy one, get one" pricing on admission. brzoo.org
SATURDAY
STRONG & CALM WARRIOR YOGA: 8 a.m., USS Kidd Veterans Museum, 305 S. River Road. With instructor Brandi Hanson. Bring own mat. Free and open to the public. usskidd.com
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. Local artists selling quality, handmade goods. artsbr.org
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, 5th and Main streets, downtown. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
MEMORIAL DAY FLAG PICKUP: 9 a.m., Capitol Gardens, 900 N. Third St. Volunteers needed to pick up the 11,000 flags planted for the holiday. Organized by Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana, Chapter 1.
PLANT SWAP: 11 p.m. to 3 p.m., Local Leaf Gallery, 555 Caddo St. Free to everyone. allevents.in
"ANNIE JR.": 2 p.m., Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU campus. A Playmakers of Baton Rouge production. $20, adults; $15, children. playmakersbr.org
SIXTH ANNUAL CAPITAL CITY CAR SHOW: 4 p.m., Bon Carre Business Center, 7389 Florida Blvd. $15 and up.
"ART IS N": 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., N The art space, 7809 Jefferson Highway. Featuring vendors and 45 studio artists. Other art venues in the Settlement at Bocage also open for the event. ntheartspace.net
CRASH LANDING: 7:30 p.m., Boomerang Comedy Theater, 455 Hearthstone Drive. Featuring Two Friends Improv. $15. twofriendsimprovtheater.com
SUNDAY
FREE FIRST SUNDAYS: Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road; Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.; Magnolia Mound Plantation, 2161 Nicholson Drive; and LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. Free admission to all exhibits and installations; reduced-price admission to LASM's Irene Pennington Planetarium shows and exhibits. lasm.org
PARTY IN CANDYLAND: 2 p.m., Old Governor's Mansion, 502 North Blvd. Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre opens its "Great Candyland Adventure" tour with a performance, candy treats, face painting, balloon animals, dancing with characters and more. $30. batonrougeballet.org
"ANNIE JR.": 2 p.m., Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU campus. A Playmakers of Baton Rouge production. $20, adults; $15, children. playmakersbr.org
SECOND ANNUAL SEERSUCKERS AND SUNDRESSES 30 AND UP DAY PARTY AFFAIR: 3 p.m., Loft at Cecelia, 421 Third St. Music by The Michael Foster Project, drinks, hors d'oeuvres. $30 and up. eventbrite.com
MONDAY
"BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL": 7:30 p.m., River Center Performing Arts Theatre, 396 St. Louis St. The inspiring story of King's remarkable ride to stardom. $55-$85. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
TUESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
WEDNESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon, ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
THRILLS & CHILLS WEDNESDAYS: 7 p.m., Squeaky Pete's, 326 Third St. Trap bingo, karaoke and games. eventbrite.com
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate
ONGOING
BREC COMMUNITY POOLS, SPLASH PADS AND WATER PARK: Various locations in Baton Rouge. Pools and splash pads are free and open to the public; admission charged at water park. brec.org
BEGINNING MOUNTAIN DULCIMER CLASSES: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays starting June 6, Community Bible Church, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Presented by Lagniappe Dulcimer Society. Loaner dulcimers available. Text (225) 205-7407.
DIALOGUE ON RACE LOUISIANA ORIGINAL SERIES: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through July 12, Shaw Center second floor, 100 Lafayette St. Join your voice in the conversation. $50. eventbrite.com
"DOWN HOME MUSIC": Iberville Museum, 57735 Main St., Plaquemine. Curated by Allen Kirkland, the exhibit highlights local recording artists and musicians. ibervillemuseum.org
"IN EMPATHY WE TRUST:" Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. A collaborative series of photographic images created by the artist duo E2 — Elizabeth Kleinveld and Epaul Julien. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org
"ME GOT FIYO: THE PROFESSOR LONGHAIR CENTENNIAL": Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. The show explores the life and legacy of Henry Roeland Byrd, better known as Professor Longhair or simply Fess, one of the most beloved and influential pianists in New Orleans history. Through Aug. 6. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
"SPRING ART SHOW": Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway. Featuring works by a plethora of local artists. Through Sunday. elizabethangallery.com