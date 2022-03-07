As the crisis in Ukraine continues to unfold, Sandra Smith monitors it all from the anchor desk at the Fox News Channel in New York.
As co-host of "America Reports with John Roberts & Sandra Smith," the LSU grad's on-air time since Russian forces invaded neighboring Ukraine has spilled outside "America Reports"' noon to 2 p.m. weekdays slot.
Smith, 41 and a native of Wheaton, Illinois, ran track and field while an undergraduate at LSU. It was her love for the French language and culture that drew her south to LSU, where she graduated in 2003.
Between her previous Fox Business Network reporting and time at FNC, Smith has covered three presidential elections, the pandemic and now, a war.
We caught up with Smith to briefly discuss her perspective on the escalating global situation.
When do you think you realized the invasion was really going to happen?
Having watched every detail of the lead-up, and interviewed many military leaders while doing so, there was a televised speech by Putin on Feb. 21 that we played in our hours of "America Reports" that was the clearest indication yet that Putin was sending forces into Ukraine. Days later, there was another televised address and missile strikes followed.
We saw you on air on a recent Saturday afternoon. How has the invasion affected your work schedule?
We are game-on 24/7 covering this story. We are also covering the continued challenges to Americans here at home around the clock. Inflation, border crisis, crime — and we are now just months away from the midterm elections.
What is the thing or things that have stuck with you most about what you’ve seen reported?
The heroic stories of everyday Ukrainians standing up for their country and the leadership of their president, Volodymyr Zelensky, which has inspired the world.
Is there a chance at some point you’ll be sent to report from Ukraine?
There is a chance for anything. But right now, we have reporters on the ground in cities across Ukraine covering every aspect of this story.
Anything to add?
Just as Ukrainians are bravely stepping up to fight for their country, it is inspiring to see individuals and corporations stepping up where government can't or won't.