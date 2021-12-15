Until now, only LSU football could put 102,000 people into Tiger Stadium. Country music superstar Garth Brooks has done it, too.
Brooks' concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, has sold 102,000 tickets, his publicist reported Friday. Ticketmaster lists the concert as a sellout.
That would be the second largest crowds ever for a North American stadium show, behind only the 104,793 that saw George Strait perform in 2014 at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Brooks fans who missed out on the Tiger Stadium performance can try to get tickets for his March 26 appearance at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Ticket for that event go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster, ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, (877) 654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device.
Tickets will cost $94.95, all inclusive.