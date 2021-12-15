garthbrooks1 (copy)

Country superstar Garth Brooks has sold 102,000 tickets for his April 30, 2022, concert in Tiger Stadium.

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY SCOTT HENRICHSEN/PBS

Until now, only LSU football could put 102,000 people into Tiger Stadium. Country music superstar Garth Brooks has done it, too.

Baton Rouge's tourism agency could spend $250,000 to sponsor Garth Brooks' Tiger Stadium show

Brooks' concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, has sold 102,000 tickets, his publicist reported Friday. Ticketmaster lists the concert as a sellout.

That would be the second largest crowds ever for a North American stadium show, behind only the 104,793 that saw George Strait perform in 2014 at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Garth Brooks is 'Callin' Baton Rouge'; country music star to perform at Tiger Stadium in 2022

Brooks fans who missed out on the Tiger Stadium performance can try to get tickets for his March 26 appearance at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Ticket for that event go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster, ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, (877) 654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device.

Tickets will cost $94.95, all inclusive.

Email George Morris at gmorris@theadvocate.com.

View comments