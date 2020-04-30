“Life is short. Smile while you still have teeth.”

“When nothing goes right, go left.”

“Create your own sunshine.”

“Go the extra mile. It’s never crowded.”

These knee-high signs and many others like them are sprouting up on the sides of roads all over town with their often wry messages aimed at making us feel better.

They come from Rebel Graphix, a 63-year-old Baton Rouge sign company whose presidents, Lewis and Lisa Roeling, decided the coronavirus environment was getting people down.

“We have such a great team here, and we were just kind of knocking around ideas of things we could do to brighten the spirits of the city,” Lewis Roeling said. “We came up with this idea of just putting some inspirational messages out in town where people were walking, encouraging them to call their grandparent or just encouraging them in general. Some of my people … came up with some really clever sayings just to bring a smile on someone’s face and have a moment of levity, if you will.”

The Roelings decided not to put the company name or website on the signs, which are shaped like the company logo.

Although their locations seem random, they’re in areas close to where Rebel Graphix employees live. Several are around University and City Park lakes, a popular destination for walkers. Others are in neighborhoods like Goodwood, Southdowns, Sherwood Forest, the Garden District, along the downtown riverfront and in Walker.

“It’s around where our folks are and where we think people are out walking and being outside,” Roeling said.

So far, about 75 signs have gone up, with a different message on each side of each sign.

Some are wry observations about the current state of affairs (“Life happens … Coffee helps”), while others encourage people to be their best (“Don’t grow weary in doing good” and “Social distancing doesn’t mean we aren’t together”).

“Someone here will have an inspirational thought, and we’ll knock a couple of them out and go put them out,” he said. “Some people think they’re being picked up and moved around, but they aren’t. The first time, I may have put out 20, then another 10. When we come up with more sayings, we put more out.

“It wasn’t intended to be an advertisement. It was just intended for us to bring a smile on people’s faces.”