The LSU AgCenter Healthy Communities program will host a free online training session on Feb. 17 for current and potential Louisiana farmers market vendors.
The training will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. Registration for the free event is available at fmvendors.eventbrite.com.
“Participants can expect to hear from experts about how to improve their yields and sales and how to reach their ideal customer base,” said Cecilia Stevens, LSU AgCenter local food systems coordinator for northeast Louisiana.
The training will feature speakers from the LSU AgCenter, Southern University Ag Center, U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service and Central Louisiana Economic Development Alliance. Those unable to make it to the live session will be able to view a recording of the training afterward on the LSU AgCenter website.
To view a detailed list of topics and speakers, visit the registration page. For more information about the training, contact Stevens at cstevens@agcenter.lsu.edu or (318) 436-2902.