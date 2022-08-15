Recording background vocals for a new song by country star Darius Rucker.
Bringing down the house at the Neshoba County Fair in their native state of Mississippi.
Topping the iTunes country chart just after their audition aired.
The hits just keep comin', as they say, for New Orleans singing trio Chapel Hart since they first appeared on NBC's "America's Got Talent" on July 19. That night, they received a standing ovation for their original song, "You Can Have Him, Jolene," inspired by Dolly Parton's 1973 classic, "Jolene;" and capturing the coveted "golden buzzer" advancing the singers straight to the semifinals round.
The trio — sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin, Trea Swindle — will be back on the show for the second round of semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday. They'll be performing against 10 other semifinalists. Only two of those 11 acts will be voted into the finals. That announcement comes on Wednesday's show, also at 7 p.m. and also live.
"Voting is more important than ever," an "AGT" spokesperson said via email.
Although the semifinalists are performing in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews, the panel no longer has a say in who moves on in the contest and who goes home; at this point, it's all determined by America's overnight vote, the spokesperson explained.
To vote for your favorite acts (between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesdays each week), go to the "AGT" app or visit NBC.com/AGTVote. There is a limit of 10 votes per method of voting.
Back at "AGT" studios in Los Angeles to get ready for Tuesday's show, we caught up with Chapel Hart by phone after a day of rehearsals, meetings with the creative team, vocal coaching and everything else that goes into preparation for performance night.
Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn both reached out to you on social media. How does that feel?
Swindle: It was blowing our minds because, first of all, like two country queens talking about us in the same day, and then, on top of that, Darius Rucker, someone had shared our audition with him and he said, "Well, they're going to be on my next album," because he reached out a while ago and asked us to put a little background harmonies on a song he was working on, but when you're working on another artist's song, you can't just tell the world about it until they're ready to release it. So, as soon as he said it, like the cat was out of the bag. And we are so excited for the world to hear that song because it is awesome.
Danica: I think he knows us just from kind of around the country music community, and just the fact that you're on somebody's mind, it just really makes you feel seen. He literally called and said, "I have this song and I can hear y'all on it." So he was like, "Take it and do what you do, just take it and you be Chapel Hart." So by the time we got it back to him, he was just like, "Woah, what is this?" He was just expressing how super excited he was to release it.
Are you getting recognized more in public since your audition aired?
Danica: When we came back yesterday after a break, the audience had already started coming for the reveal show (when votes results are announced) and we walked up and they were like, "Oh my God, it's Chapel Hart!" So we created a little frenzy as the people were trying to get in. It's really turning into a family thing. … We're finding out that entire families are jammin' out to Chapel Hart. I think that's what makes us the happiest.
You were at the top of the iTunes country chart immediately after the audition; you're at No. 52 this week. Do you expect that number to go back up after your return to the show on Tuesday night?
Trea: We absolutely hope so because it's the first performance that got our song and our album to the top of country charts. We feel like after this next performance, we might just blow the top off of the chart.
Will you have anyone in the audience on Tuesday night?
Danica: We will have some of our management staff, our booking agent, and we've also adopted like half of the crew here, so really, it will feel like our family reunion.
You've been described in the media recently as "eclectic and electric." Do you think your Southern upbringing has something to do with that?
Danica: We were having breakfast at our hotel this morning and we met a couple of ladies from Oregon and Ohio, and we talked for just a minute, and she turned back and said, "Y'all are from the South, huh?" And we were like "Yeah." And she said, "Y'all have such, that like welcoming spirit that y'all have," she said, "It just has Southern dripping all over it." I think it's probably a bigger part of what makes us us.
You performed at a big fair in Mississippi since your audition. How was that crowd?
Danica: So we got to play the Neshoba County Fair the week that our "AGT" performance aired, and it was absolutely incredible the amount of people that were there, we were just mind-blown. I think they said they were expecting about 600 and I want to say about 7,500 people showed up, like it was incredible. Mississippi really showed up and showed out for us.
What is something we don't know about you that might be interesting to find out?
Danica: Hmmm. Some people still don't know that we are completely independent. We don't have a record label, and so all the albums that we've put out, all the videos that we made, we've done 100% on our own.