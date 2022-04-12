Sequins, dogs in tutus, dogs driving cars on a runway, Chinese Fu dogs dancing meant the FurBall was finally back. The FurBall, a fundraiser that benefits Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge, held their ninth annual gala April 9 at L’Auberge for the first time since 2019, due to COVID restrictions.
"We were very excited to be back and were ready to celebrate and raise money," said Elizabeth Laborde, event chair.
FurBall is unlike most galas, in that it's pet-friendly. The dogs were the stars of the show and their humans were accessories. CAA is Baton Rouge’s open intake animal shelter, located at the edge of LSU's campus. The nonprofit animal shelter was formed in 2010 to increase the save rate of animals in the Baton Rouge community.
In partnership with the East Baton Rouge City-Parish, CAA operates the East Baton Rouge Parish shelter and cares for nearly 9,500 animals each year including cats, dogs, horses, wildlife, and exotic animals. CAA has increased the save rate of animals to 89% annually from 20% in 2010, according to the organization's website.
"This year we expect to give back close to $300,000 to the shelter," Laboarde said. "One of the most exciting parts of FurBall, besides raising money to give back, is the competition to be crowned King or Queen of the FurBall."
Gigi, whose human companion is Todd Howell, was crowned Queen of FurBall. Sunny, a CAA rescue himself, whose human companions are John and Kristina Miremont, was crowned 2022 FurBall King. The king and queen are selected based on how much money the human and dog combo raise for the event.
More than 750 people attended the event, according to Laboarde, who said this year's event is, in terms of dollars raised, the organization's most successful yet.