Theater Baton Rouge announced the winners of its 2021-22 season at its annual Beaux Arts ball on Saturday, July 30.
The winners are:
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical: Ren Price as Donkey in "Shrek the Musical."
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical: Victoria Clement as the "Bless My Soul" Soloist in "Godspell."
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play: Brandon Taylor Smith as Jim, The Gentleman Caller in "The Glass Menagerie."
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play: Kaitlyn Stockwell as Mrs. Peacock in "Clue."
Outstanding Newcomer: D’Andrea Carter.
Outstanding Backstage Volunteer: Daniel Huihui.
Outstanding Front of House Volunteer: Kent LaPlace.
Outstanding Costume Volunteer: Malinda Fields.
Outstanding Young Actor: Jackson Dammers.
Outstanding Young Actress: Molly Bush.
Most Valuable Crew Member: Michelle Freneaux Chassaing.
Outstanding Actor in a Play: Brandon Guillory as Wadsworth in "Clue."
Outstanding Actress in a Play: Peggy Sweeney McDonald as Amanda in "The Glass Menagerie."
Judges’ Choice Awards: Savannah Chiasson as Pinocchio in "Shrek the Musical" and Kenneth Mayfield as Mr. Body/Cop in "Clue."
Outstanding Actor in a Musical: Austin Ventura as Jesus in "Godspell."
Outstanding Actress in a Musical: Victoria Clement as Charity in "Sweet Charity."
President's Award: Lance Parker.
For more information, visit theatrebr.org.