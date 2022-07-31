Theater Baton Rouge announced the winners of its 2021-22 season at its annual Beaux Arts ball on Saturday, July 30.

The winners are:

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical: Ren Price as Donkey in "Shrek the Musical."

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical: Victoria Clement as the "Bless My Soul" Soloist in "Godspell."

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play: Brandon Taylor Smith as Jim, The Gentleman Caller in "The Glass Menagerie."

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play: Kaitlyn Stockwell as Mrs. Peacock in "Clue."

Outstanding Newcomer: D’Andrea Carter.

Outstanding Backstage Volunteer: Daniel Huihui.

Outstanding Front of House Volunteer: Kent LaPlace.

Outstanding Costume Volunteer: Malinda Fields.

Outstanding Young Actor: Jackson Dammers.

Outstanding Young Actress: Molly Bush.

Most Valuable Crew Member: Michelle Freneaux Chassaing.

Outstanding Actor in a Play: Brandon Guillory as Wadsworth in "Clue."

Outstanding Actress in a Play: Peggy Sweeney McDonald as Amanda in "The Glass Menagerie."

Judges’ Choice Awards: Savannah Chiasson as Pinocchio in "Shrek the Musical" and Kenneth Mayfield as Mr. Body/Cop in "Clue."

Outstanding Actor in a Musical: Austin Ventura as Jesus in "Godspell."

Outstanding Actress in a Musical: Victoria Clement as Charity in "Sweet Charity."

President's Award: Lance Parker.

For more information, visit theatrebr.org.

