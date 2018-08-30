FRIDAY
FEEL GOOD FESTIVAL ARTSY AND VARIETY SHOW: 6 p.m., Dat Dog, 201 Jefferson St., Lafayette. A fun show featuring a variety of local entertainers. Admission is three cans of food for FoodNet or $5.
SILENT PARTY: 9 p.m., Lux, 3301 Johnston St., Lafayette. An event where people dance to music listened to on wireless headphones.
SATURDAY
THE LAUGH AND LISTEN SQUAD SPOKEN WORD AND COMEDY SHOW: 7 p.m., Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. The Laugh and Listen Squad show is made up of four young men who come from different walks of life, but who have found a brotherhood through spoken word poetry and comedy. The show consists of 2 poets and 2 comedians. The family-friendly show is profanity-free. citedesarts.org.
WHOP BEEZY, FREDO BANG & BIG FELLA: 9 p.m., Delta Grand II, 314 Jefferson St., Lafayette. eventbrite.com.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN-MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open-mic comedy night headlined by Dan LaMorte and hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
THURSDAY
"DEATH IN ENGLAND": 7:30 p.m., Essanee Theatre, 126 Iberia St., New Iberia. An Iberia Performing Arts League production. (337) 364-6114.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring the exhibits "Shelf Life," through Nov. 10; "Gwendolyn Alexis Richard: Sisters of Flora," through Oct. 13; "Chris Pavlik: The Last Hundred Years and Other Ghost Stories," through Sept. 22; and Quilters Guild Acadienne. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 12 months and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" through Dec. 29; "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18; and "Your Town: A History of Culture and Community" through Sept. 1. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly, final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones