The Baton Rouge Assembly presented its 10 debutantes at its 60th annual ball on Nov. 26 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center.
Assembly Chairman Trey McCowan, with his wife, Autumn McCowan, recognized Miles Higgins, who chaired the ball and will serve as next year's Assembly assistant chairman, and his wife, Missy Higgins. McCowan also recognized the 2022 Assembly Ball Chairman Reid Bateman and his wife, Ashley Bateman, and the 2022 Assembly Chairman Ryan Johnson and his wife, Amy Johnson.
The debutantes introduced are: Bailey Anne McKoin Barham, daughter of Camille and Berry Barham; Anne Lewis Barton, daughter of Kellie and Bob Barton; Emma Catherine Daniel, daughter of Jean and Dr. Chaillie Daniel, of St. Francisville; Landry Miles Higgins, daughter of Missy and Miles Higgins, of St. Francisville; Marie-Josée “MJ” Hymel, daughter of Teddi and Tommy Hessburg, of Baton Rouge, and Heidi and Dr. Daniel Raines, of New Orleans; Morgan Adair Patty, daughter of Dr. Robin and Drew Patty; Adeline Kempton Roemer, daughter of Tena and Chas Roemer; Claire Marie Surek, daughter of Katherine Marie Bahlinger Surek, of Baton Rouge, and Dr. Christopher Lee Surek, of Chicago; Anna Claire Swearingen Westbrook, daughter of Amy and Scott Westbrook; and Ryan Elizabeth Whaley, daughter of Michelle Lynn Pearson and John Randall Whaley.
The debutantes were escorted by their fathers. Bailey Barham was escorted by her uncle, Scott Westbrook, and Claire Surek by her grandfather, Marion John Bahlinger.
After 8 provided music for the presentation and dancing later in the evening. Parents of the debutantes hosted a midnight breakfast at the Capitol Hilton following the ball.
The debutantes began their day with a rehearsal under the direction of coordinators Debbie Landry and Amy Johnson. Also assisting with the rehearsal was ball coordinator Missy Higgins, along with Gabriella St. Amant. Debutante chaperones for the evening were Amy Johnson, Debbie Landry and Gabriella St. Amant and past debutantes Ysabella St. Amant and Fallon Gerald.
The rehearsal was followed by a brunch for the debutantes, fathers, presenters and Assembly officers in the Heidelberg Room at the Capitol Hilton. McCowan presented each young woman with an engraved gold bracelet to commemorate the evening. Prior to the ball, the debutantes received engraved silver mint julep cups.