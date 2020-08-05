The 2014 death of Baton Rouge TV personality and accused sexual predator Scott Rogers is the subject of a two-hour Investigation Discovery documentary to be aired at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Titled "Lying King: The Scott Rogers Story," the show examines how Rogers' life ended in a murder-suicide as accusations of his having molested dance school students in England two decades earlier apparently triggered an investigation by federal authorities.

For 15 years, Rogers, 52, had become a popular Baton Rouge talk show host and was pastor of a small church. He was found dead in his bed on Aug. 27, 2014, at his St. Gabriel home, shot in the head by his son-in-law, Mathew Hodgkinson, before Hodgkinson turned the gun on himself.

About two weeks before their deaths, authorities took custody of Rogers’ 10-year-old adopted son and a 2-year-old boy he was in the process of adopting. After Rogers' death, a man came forward claiming Rogers had molested him in England years earlier and revealing he had been charged with such crimes, being acquitted on one count and the jury not reaching a decision on the other.

"Lying King" will have first-hand accounts and anecdotes from those intimately acquainted with Scott at various stages in his life and never-before-told stories from his victims, Investigation Discovery announced in a press release.

This is not the first time Investigation Discovery has examined Rogers' story. Last year, an episode of its series "The Lies That Bind" focused on Rogers that was based largely on the book "Familiar Evil," written by Baton Rouge public relations professional Rannah Gray.

Last year's show gave an outline of Rogers’ life and focused on his crimes in Baton Rouge. "Lying King" will more deeply explore his personality and relationships and introduce viewers to his crimes in the United Kingdom. It includes new interviews with two of his U.K. victims, the U.K. constable who arrested him and worked to build the case around him, as well as a trusted associate from his "Around Town" show in Baton Rouge.

Investigation Discovery is on cable Channel 103.