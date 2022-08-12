Two churches in two denominations on two different days was the norm for Darriel Hoy growing up.
After more than 20 years away, Hoy recently returned home to assume a historic role at two area churches: the first female pastor at Faith Seventh-day Adventist Church in Baton Rouge and Morning Star Seventh-day Adventist Church in Lafayette.
“I pastor two churches, not just the church members but the community around it, making sure we are good neighbors to our community and finding ways to help in the community and spreading the love of Jesus,” said Hoy, who was installed in June.
As a youth, Hoy moved to Baton Rouge from Mississippi and eventually graduated from Scotlandville High School. She was raised by her mother in the Baptist church. At age 8, she was introduced to the Seventh-day Adventists, who attend church on Saturdays, their Sabbath day.
“As a child, I made a decision,” Hoy said. “I went to one of the Adventist evangelistic meetings, and I believed in the truth about the Sabbath. I asked my mom if I could be baptized.”
Her mother agreed but with one condition: “This means that you will be going to church on two days of the week.”
Hoy attended the Adventist church on Saturdays and the Baptist church on Sundays with her mother until she was 18 years old — when she went solely with the Adventists.
"I first learned the love of God, persistence in prayer and social justice as a commandment from God from my Baptist roots. The Seventh-day Adventists nurtured those beliefs," Hoy said.
She said, “both (denominations) preached Jesus and loving people. So it was not problematic for me at all."
What proved problematic: Hoy felt a call to ministry at 9 years old, but pastors opposed any idea of women in ministry.
It was a feeling she couldn’t easily let go of. Hoy recalled a high school guidance counselor inquiring about what career would bring her the greatest joy and match her gifts and talents.
“For me, that was ministry,” Hoy said. “It wasn’t the preaching that fascinated me the most. It’s serving the community. Even now, to me, the most important thing that Christians can do is live a Christian life on a day-to-day basis and bless other people. That’s how we share Jesus.”
Still thinking ministry leadership would be a difficult road, Hoy went to Duke University to major in public policy as another avenue to service people.
“Most people who did that major went into politics or they went into some service around shaping policy, and that’s where I was going,” she said. “I wanted to be around people and help people.”
Upon her college graduation, Hoy took a job with the Children’s Defense Fund, which allowed her to learn community organizing, legislative advocacy and helping poor children who didn’t have a voice.
Hoy did that for six years.
It was during a short stay back in Baton Rouge that Hoy's work with the youth at Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church made an impression on pastor Michael Myers. Myers asked Hoy if she had ever considered ministry.
“I laughed. I said, ‘Oh yeah, a long time ago.’ He was very adamant that he saw the gifts of ministry. He was very adamant that I should go and study and become a minister, and I did.”
Hoy embarked upon her ministry journey by enrolling at the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary at Andrews University in Michigan, earning a master of divinity in 2003.
Her work in ministry included six years leading an urban ministry in Baltimore; eight years in the Seventh-day Adventists’ Central States Conference, serving as pastor, community ministries director and youth director; and 4½ years in the Nevada-Utah Conference as a pastor and youth director.
She had a brief stint as the communications director for the regional office in Huntsville, Alabama, before returning to Baton Rouge, which is part of the Southwest Region Conference.
“My mom is aging. And I was looking for an opportunity to come back,” she said. “They said we have a place for you in Baton Rouge, and that was a blessing.”
The significance of being the first woman to lead a Seventh-day Adventist Church in the Baton Rouge area is not lost on Hoy.
“It’s opening doors for others but also I’m walking in the footsteps of other people because there are women before me who may not have pastored this church but women who have gone before and are the pioneers for women in ministry,” she said.
Women didn’t have to be in a pastoral role to have an impact on her, Hoy said.
“I didn’t see women as pastors, but I saw women as leaders,” she said. “I definitely saw woman leaders as our teachers; I saw women praying. I saw women who visited other members, women who made sure community members had the things that they need, (women) who made the church in my eyes more than going to service but how you live your life in the community.”
She counts her mother, a former longtime teacher, among them.
“There were always kids at my house that weren’t my brothers and sisters because my mom brought her job home,” she said. “If kids were in need, they were at my house.”
Zephaniah 3:17 — “The Lord thy God in the midst of thee is mighty; he will save, he will rejoice over thee with joy; he will rest in his love, he will joy over thee with singing.” — gives Hoy motivation in ministry.
“There’s so much hate in this word,” she said. “There’s so much abuse in this world. I think people feel downtrodden and Zephaniah 3:17 tells us that God is among us. He’s mighty to save and then he rejoices over us with gladness. People who don't understand their value to God needs to hear that.”
For more information on the Faith SDA Church, 7330 Mickens Road in Baton Rouge, go to faithla.adventistchurch.org; or the Morning Star SDA Church, 602 N. Pierce St., in Lafayette, go to morningstarla.adventistchurch.org.