A different view
The twice-delayed Michelangelo exhibition at the Raising Cane's River Center will open Friday, offering close to original size, photo-mechanical reproductions of the artist's captivating Sistine Chapel frescoes. The show runs through April 17. Tickets are $7.50 and up. raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
From Mozart to Motown
Presented by Opera Southern, this vocal extravaganza will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Experience well-known music in all genres from the 1700s to the present. $20-$45. manshiptheatre.org.
Books galore
The Friends of the LSU Libraries' annual Book Bazaar continues through Sunday in the John Parker Coliseum off Ag Center Drive on campus. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. On the final day, look for half-price books and $5 book grab boxes. Visit the Friends Facebook page for updates.
Checkmate
Don't know how to play chess? The Greenwell Springs Chess Club can teach you starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road. Players of all skill levels and ages welcome. Boards provided. ebrpl.com.