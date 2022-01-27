Asian Seafood House
11294 Florida Blvd.
Daily dim sum from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with carts and menu offerings (except Tuesdays when the restaurant is closed). Asian Seafood House has hot pots, live fish in tanks just waiting to be cooked (like they do in many restaurants in China), egg custard buns, duck tongues and more. Many agree Asian Seafood House is one of the, if not the, most authentic Chinese restaurant in Baton Rouge.
Bao
8342 Perkins Road.
Try the Bun Bo Hue noodles. Bao will host a Lunar New Year celebration at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 with plans for a traditional lion dance.
Chow Yum Phat
2363 Hollydale Ave.
If you’re looking for contemporary local versions of street food from different spots in Asia, Chow Yum Phat has you covered. Try their Pork Phat Bao, Salt n Peppa Wings, Oscar’s Wild Ramen and more. Plus, they will have a special Lunar New Year dumpling, the Eye of the Tiger: fried shrimp dumplings with a Viet-Cajun aioli.
Dang’s
12385 Florida Blvd.
Dang’s banh mi is hard to beat. The Vietnamese-style po-boys, dressed with house mayo, soy sauce, cucumber, cilantro and house-pickled carrot/diakon with your choice of protein are a great way to celebrate Lunar New Year, even if it’s not the most traditional of choices.
Duang Tawan
4850 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
We like this consistently good Thai place — especially the pad thai, panang curry, drunken noodles and fried rice. Also, if you’re a fan of mango sticky rice, give Duang Tawan’s version a try.
Sambath Donuts
5703 Essen Lane.
It’s a doughnut shop with great Thai food. Try it.