Perkins Rowe is kicking off the summer with food — lots of it. And a vast variety of food at that.
The "Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe" is back, running from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 3, rain or shine at Perkins Rowe, 10001 Perkins Road.
Food trucks will line up from Barnes & Noble to Kendra Scott with live music by Josiah Shillow in Town Square. In the event of rain, the music moves to The Great Hall.
Participating food trucks will be Capitol Seafood, Caribbean Express, Cocina Rico, Creole Creations, Ed's Eatery 2 Geaux, Fry Dayze, Geaux Yo, Louisiana Lemonade, Ninja Snowballs, Queen Eats, Sno Juice, Taste the Flavor and That's A Wrap.
Admission is free. For more information, visit perkinsrowe.com.
Family Friday
Tin Roof Brewing Co., 1624 Wyoming St., will host Family Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 3.
The event, co-hosted by Baton Rouge Music Studios, will include balloon animals and face painting, Baton Rouge Music Studio live performances, a big bounce house in the yard and food pop-ups. Better yet, Family Fridays will continue on the first Friday of each month at Tin Roof Brewing Co.
For more information, call (225) 377-7022 or visit tinroofbeer.com.
Cat Haven fundraiser
VooDoo Barbeque, 3510 Drusilla Lane, will donate 10% of its sales to Cat Haven between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 7.
Stop by, pick up, order delivery or purchase merchandise between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. and a portion of the proceeds will go to Cat Haven. This includes catering sales and DoorDash.
For more information, call (225) 636-2271 or visit voodoobbq.com.
Brunch and Bikes
Cyclist and podcaster Samantha Morgan will host Brunch and Bikes from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Leola's Cafe & Coffee House, 1857 Government St.
Join in for a fun and educational Sunday afternoon that will begin with brunch at Leola's Cafe. At noon, participants will ride by bike to a museum located in downtown Baton Rouge to take part in First Free Sunday.
This is a great ride for beginners. Children are welcome. Louisiana law does not require adults to wear helmets; however, it does require it for children under the age of 12.
For more information, visit downtowneastsocialride.com.
Free sno-balls
Lake Urgent Care, 20152 Highland Road, will give away free sno-balls between noon and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, to express its appreciation to the community.
For more information, call (225) 465-7200 or visit lakeurgentcare.com.
Steak Night leisure class
Tickets are on sale for a Steak Night leisure class from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Join chef Colt Patin to make your next steak night quick and easy. The hands-on menu includes chargrilled flank steak in a rich mushroom sauce with creamy mashed potatoes and tender roasted carrots; steakhouse pork chops with bourbon shallot cream sauce with roasted potatoes and zesty green beans; and pan-seared beef tenderloin topped with a rich chimichurri sauce served with sweet potatoes and lime-infused roasted vegetables.
Tickets are $150 by visiting lci.edu/store/Steak-Night-p460121509.