Karnival Krewe de Louisiane has announced the 12 young women who will be presented Feb. 4 at the group’s 35th annual Mardi Gras Ball at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
The debutantes are Amanda Andrews, daughter of Charlotte and Scott Andrews; Sarah Harris, daughter of Jennifer and Tim Harris; Ellen Margaret Hataway, daughter of Jennifer and Wes Hataway; Anna Michael Ieyoub, daughter of Caprice and Richard Ieyoub; Sadie McManus, daughter of Dawn and Wade McManus; Lydia Poche, daughter of Sharon and Tim Poche; Grace Rowley, daughter of Tonee and Steve Rowley; Catherine Saunders, daughter of Karen and Henri Saunders; Stafford Smith, daughter of Suzy and Matthew Smith; Devyani Vij, daughter of Anjali and Mo Vij; Raveena Vij, daughter of Anjali and Mo Vij; and Taylor Walker, daughter of Aimee and Robbie Walker.
Amanda Andrews, a freshman at the University of Alabama, is the granddaughter of Dr. John and Paula Clifford and Judy and Roger Andrews, of Monroe.
Sarah Harris, a freshman at the University of Alabama, is the granddaughter of the late Kathleen and John Burke Jr. and the late Dr. Sallie and Rev. Terence Harris.
Ellen Margaret Hataway, a senior at University Laboratory School, is the granddaughter of Linday Aaron and the late William Aaron, and Sharon Hataway, of Dry Prong, and the late Leonard Hataway.
Anna Michael Ieyoub, a senior at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the granddaughter of Denise and Lou Brown, of Brusly, and the late Virginia and Phillip Ieyoub.
Sadie McManus, a senior at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the granddaughter of Myra and Joe Lamonte, of Hammond; Erin Brunner, of Covington, and the late Warren Brunner; Nelda McManus, of Westlake, and the late Robert McManus.
Lydia Poche, a freshman at Southern Methodist University, is the granddaughter of Faye Barker and the late William Barker and Leon Poche, of Crowley, and the late Dolores Poche.
Grace Rowley, a senior at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the granddaughter of the late Elaine and Charles White and Susan Law and the late David Law.
Catherine Saunders, a freshman at LSU, is the granddaughter of Judith and Richard Weimer and Alberta Saunders and the late Hilliard Saunders.
Stafford Smith, a senior at St. Joseph’s Academy, is the granddaughter of Cammie and John Lewis, of New Orleans, and June Smith, of Brookhaven, Mississippi, and the late Houston Smith.
Devyani Vij, a senior at The Dunham School, is the granddaughter of Dr. Lalit and Kavita Bahl, of Setauket, New York, and Veena and Ravi Vij, of Jalandhar, Punjab, India.
Raveena Vij, a freshman at Stony Brook University, is the granddaughter of Dr. Lalit and Kavita Bahl, of Setauket, New York, and Veena and Ravi Vij, of Jalandhar, Punjab, India.
Taylor Walker, a freshman at the University of Montevallo, is the granddaughter of Karen and Larry Dugas, of Donaldsonville, and Audrey Walker and the late Elmer Walker, Jr.
Founded in 1987, Karnival Krewe de Louisiane is dedicated to cancer research and patient care in the Baton Rouge community. Through its annual Mardi Gras ball and other events, the organization has donated over $4 million to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.