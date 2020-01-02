FRIDAY-SUNDAY
WIZARD WORLD NEW ORLEANS: 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans. Join tens of thousands of fans as they converge to celebrate the best in pop culture. tixr.com.
SATURDAY
KREWE OF BREWZ 2020 — KING CAKE & 4 BEER RELEASE: 11 a.m., Port Orleans Brewing Company, 4124 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans. Grab some king cake from La Louisiane Bakery and hang out with the Krewe of Bacchus Parade while enjoying some jams from a local DJ.
SUNDAY
NOLACAPELLA: 5 p.m., Marigny Opera House, 725 St. Ferdinand St., New Orleans. The Hummingbirds Barbershop Quartet present a Twelfth Night performance at the Marigny Opera House celebrating a cappella music in the greater New Orleans area. $10 suggested donation.
MONDAY
KING CAKE HUB CARNIVAL KICKOFF: 8 a.m., 4800 Canal St., New Orleans. Music from Benny Grunch and the Bunch and Panorama Brass Band, special appearances by Professor Carl Nivale and Grand Marshal Marty Graw and the cutting of the first piece of king cake for Carnival 2020.
BYWATER BAKERY'S 4TH ANNUAL KING'S DAY KING CAKE KICKOFF: Noon, Bywater Bakery, 3624 Dauphine St., New Orleans.
BIG CHIEF TOOTIE MONTANA DAY: 3 p.m., Louis Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St., New Orleans. Celebration of Montana's life and the opening of Carnival season.
PPP HERALD IN CARNIVAL 2020: 6 p.m., Carrollton Streetcar Barn, 8200 Willow St., New Orleans. Twelfth Night is always Jan. 6 and is the official beginning of the carnival season. The countdown to carnival starts with the Phunny Phorty Phellows traditional toast and streetcar ride with the Storyville Stompers on board.
JOAN OF ARC PARADE: 7 p.m. This is a family friendly parade full of incredibly thoughtful and artistic handmade throws that celebrate Joan, French culture, medieval culture and NOLA. Visit joanofarcparade.org for the route.
THURSDAY
THE TIMES PICAYUNE/NEW ORLEANS ADVOCATE 2020 ECONOMIC SUMMIT: 8 a.m., New Orleans Advocate, 840 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. The panel will be moderated by Editor Peter Kovacs, Managing Editor Martha Carr and Metro Editor Jerry DiColo with the aim of giving business leaders and the public a big-picture understanding of the southeast Louisiana economy.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones