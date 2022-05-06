To prepare for the Garth Brooks press conference last week, I consulted an expert. This is a woman who knows as much about Garth and his music as most anybody out there — my mother.
Music is an enormous part of my mother’s life and always has been.
She has sung in the church choir every Sunday for decades — as in almost seven decades. She still goes to choir practice every Wednesday night. She doesn’t sing solos and never has, but she practices her parts at home to make sure she’s got the right notes.
A few years ago, the church choir director moved her from soprano to second soprano. She is still making peace with that change, but if they’re getting ready for a Christmas or Easter cantata, I hear about the progress for weeks leading up to the big performance.
She loves being a part of the choir, the hymns and special music she has sung all these years.
However, her love for music doesn’t stop there.
She was country long before it was cool and is a diehard country music fan. She plans a large part of her calendar by when country music specials and awards shows will air on television. She keeps up with which networks are doing what in terms of country music. I also hear about the shows in the days leading up to the big event. She pays attention to her favorite country stars, knows their music and a lot about their lives.
She has several favorites, but none come quite to the top of her list like Garth Brooks. She often refers to him as her boyfriend.
So last week on Friday afternoon, amid all the hubbub on LSU’s campus, as I was making my way into Tiger Stadium for the Garth Brooks press conference, all I could think about was my mom.
She couldn’t believe I was going to be close enough to this man she has followed all these years to speak with him. She had all sorts of tips and advice, but her primary concern was, “I just hope he’s as sweet in person as I’ve believed he is all these years.” She was genuinely concerned that the halo she had affixed firmly in place above Brooks’ head might need to shift. She could move to second soprano, but changing her mind about Garth Brooks was a bridge too far. For her sake, I prayed he would be nice.
My concerns were to no avail.
The country legend who has more diamond status albums than anyone else, including the Beatles, could not have been kinder or more personable to the 20-ish people in the room. He asked each person’s name. When the one-on-one interviews started, he made a point to call each person by name and shake his or her hand. From where I sat, he worked to make sure each person had an interaction with him they could remember and retell. The whole scene was impressive. He could surely run for office.
I was the last person to have the chance to interview him one on one. With my broken leg recovery, standing for very long is tricky — so Garth came and sat beside me. By that point, we had been in the room together about an hour and I had been lucky enough to listen to all the television interviews. He did such a great job of making everyone feel comfortable, I was very much at ease during our chat.
After all, his music was a big part of my younger years, I felt like I knew him. We talked about the efforts he takes to make connections with people and the influences on him musically — from James Taylor to Bruce Springsteen to Don McLean. He told me about creating the song, “The River” because he wanted to have an everyone-holds-up-their-lighter song.
I asked him if there was anyone out there who he would still like to sing a duet with. He thought for a moment and said, “My mother. She could sing, but by the point I was ready to sing with her…” and his voice trailed off.
In fact, Colleen McElroy Carrol, may have been best known as Garth Brooks’ mother, but she was, on her own, a 1950s-era country singer who recorded on the Capitol Records label and appeared on Ozark Jubilee. She passed away from throat cancer in 1999.
He told me a little more about her and what had been her amazing voice, as he smiled.
I said, “Speaking of mothers, my mom is a major fan. She loves you. Her main concern today was in making sure you were as sweet as she believed you were. I’ll be happy to report to her that she’s been right all these years.”
He said, “What’s her name?”
I said, “Nelda.”
He said, “Let’s send her a message.”
And so he did.
Happy Mother’s Day, Mom.