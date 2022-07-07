I grew up with five siblings, which made long family treks out of town impractical most of the time. Our summer getaways usually involved day trips from our home base in south Louisiana.
Children have an exaggerated sense of distance and time, so even quick jaunts down the road seemed epic to me, and that was part of the fun. The other pleasure came in learning that Louisiana wasn’t really one place but many. The culture is so varied here that a short drive in any direction can take you to another world.
Those long-ago journeys have come back to mind this summer as gas prices skyrocket and state tourism officials urge motorists to sight-see close to home. With any luck, such low-mileage expeditions might teach Louisianans a bit more about each other. Along the way, if my childhood experiences are any proof, we might even have a little fun.
Or so I found myself thinking a few days ago when I remembered a long boyhood car ride to what seemed a foreign country. I had slept most of the way, waking in a place where the locals spoke a strange mix of English and French. In sentences I couldn’t fully grasp, an old gent regaled us with a fairy tale about a girl named Evangeline who waited in vain for her true love. I wondered how our parents had gotten us to Europe in our secondhand Ford.
Our destination, as it turned out, was St. Martinville, the Acadiana community where the heroine of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s “Evangeline” poem is celebrated as a local. Even on return trips to St. Martinville as a grown-up, mostly to visit the historic St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church, I still feel as if I’ve landed an ocean away.
On another weekend, my parents drove us to Edgard in St. John the Baptist Parish, where my mother had taught school before getting married. Two unmarried sisters still lived where my mother had been a boarder, their home built on high piers to keep out floodwaters. I marveled at the sight of this strange house on stilts, once again convinced that I’d been dropped in an alternate universe.
Other bits of Louisiana landscape pop back into focus as I mull over the mental scrapbook of my grade school years. Rising at dawn for a car ride to north Louisiana, I catnapped in the back seat, opening my eyes to spot the first cotton field I’d ever seen. I couldn’t have been more startled if I’d floated into Oz.
Decades later, I’m still struck by how much variety Louisiana offers just a parish or two away. One recent weekend, to mark my wife’s birthday, we drove to St. Francisville, feeling that we’d been someplace special although we were back home before dusk.
Blessedly, the gas tank was still nearly full as I pulled into our driveway.
