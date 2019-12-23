'Twas the night before Christmas and all through the state,
The excitement was building; fans hardly could wait.
The season had gone just as Coach O had planned,
With all opponents shredded by Joe Burrow’s hot hand.
Longhorns, Tide and Gators, Rebels and Hogs,
Two kinds of Aggies, two kinds of Bulldogs,
'Dores, Auburn, Demons and Georgia Southern, too,
None could prevail against LSU.
The offense was so strong it seemed almost unfair
With Chase, Jefferson, Moss and Edwards-Helaire.
Opposing defenses were put through the wringer
By plays from Joe Brady and Steve Ensminger.
Late in the season, the defense attacked like a shark.
Phillips and Stevens, Delpit and Clark,
Queen and Chaisson, Stingley and Fehoko,
And the rest of the defense drove quarterbacks loco.
With Von Rosenberg punting and York kicking,
The special teams just kept right on clicking.
Postseason trophies made the Tigers’ strength clear:
Heisman and Maxwell and Coach of the Year,
Thorpe and Unitas and Biletnikoff, too;
These honors confirmed what all Tiger fans knew.
But that’s not enough; now the playoffs begin,
Where four teams will start, but only one team can win.
Fans trust when they hear Coah Orgeron say:
“One Team, One Heartbeat … We comin’ to play.”
Now fans hope their Christmas wishes come true:
Tickets for the Peach Bowl — the national championship, too.
As the biggest games draw ever so near,
The merriest of Christmases for Tiger fans this year!