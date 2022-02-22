Editor's note: Sharing a meal with someone creates possibilities far beyond the immediate nourishment it offers. The power of breaking bread together is biblical — an experience that is part of the human story.
When I first moved to Louisiana more than 20 years ago, my first writing assignment was to review 101 restaurants in the Acadiana area in my first six months there. If you’re playing along at home, you’ll know that’s a lot of eating. I visited at least two new-to-me restaurants a week. The whole experience served to teach me the region and introduce me to many of its people. Food is a great way to get to know a place.
As the newspaper’s new features editor, I have a lot to learn. I’ve decided one great way to do that is by inviting a variety of people to join me for lunch. I already have a dozen or so lunches lined up. I’ve asked each of my lunch dates to meet me at a restaurant of their choosing, a place that represents a Baton Rouge classic meal to them.
Danny Heitman didn’t hesitate in picking his version of a Baton Rouge classic meal. He opted for downtown Poor Boy Lloyd’s, located at 201 Florida St., at the corner of Florida and Lafayette and within a stone’s throw of the Mississippi for someone with a good arm.
Though Heitman and I have much in common, we had never met until I walked into Poor Boy Lloyd’s. Just before I arrived, he sent me a message that said, “I’m here. Just look for the old bald guy in the blue sweater.”
We met at 11:30 a.m., and the restaurant was fairly empty — so Heitman was easy to spot among the empty tables. He walked over to meet me at the counter to order. He was at an advantage, knowing the restaurant and its menu. I had not studied the menu beforehand and could see it was the kind of place where knowing what to order was a good idea. After he ordered the shrimp po-boy, I had that moment of menu-paralysis as I could feel a line beginning to form behind me. I understand enough about this world to recognize immediately that Poor Boy Lloyd’s is not the kind of place where one dilly-dallies in ordering lunch. I quickly resorted to my old standby — a roast beef po-boy with fries.
Heitman and I took a table, sitting across from each other. Within a few seconds of being seated, he asked me the question I almost always ask people I don’t know but want to know better. I had mentioned my husband, and Heitman asked, “How did you and your husband meet?”
I couldn’t help but smile to myself as I am usually the one who pitches out that question or one along the same lines to others. I’ve found that question almost always puts others at ease. I told him that though my husband was originally from Mexico, he moved to the States when he was a child and began delivering newspapers as a kid. Eventually, my husband moved from El Paso, Texas, to Reno, Nevada, where I happened to be the city special events director. More than 30 years ago, we met as I was organizing a 5K race — the Reno River Walk Run.
The waitress brought us our food — no-frills, but tasty po-boys. Poor Boy Lloyd’s fries had just the right amount of crunch for me. By the time we got our food, the restaurant was filling up — mainly with men who were wearing everything from fancy suits to blue coveralls.
Heitman explained to me that when he worked for The Advocate and the offices were downtown, Poor Boy Lloyd’s was a frequent lunch spot, and that its crowd had always been eclectic. These days, Heitman works full-time for Forum, the official magazine of national collegiate honor society Phi Kappa Phi, headquartered in Baton Rouge — and while he still writes a column for The Advocate, he also does freelance work for the Washington Post, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.
We talked a lot about the rhythm of writing a weekly newspaper column — a conversation I’ve not been able to have with too many people. I’ve written a weekly newspaper column for more than 20 years. We agreed that there is a mental rhythm to developing the fodder and material each and every week — and that judging which columns will be a hit with readers is a crap shoot.
We talked about our families. He told me about his wife, Catherine, and his children — his daughter, Eve, who lives and works in San Diego and his son, Will, who is a student at the University of Texas at Dallas studying robotics. He explained that his son had loved robotics since he was a toddler. They kept thinking robotics was a phase, but Will’s interest in it has only grown over time.
Turns out, our kids are almost the same ages. Heitman explained that he read a column I wrote about the incredibly high decibel levels at my parents’ home during the holidays — and how his children once considered their quiet home to be boring. However, these days, they both appreciate its silent nights, especially during the holidays.
We talked about our thoughts on newspapers and journalism. He told me of an editor long ago who told him most people only get in the paper three times in their lives — birth, marriage and death. The editor explained that his job was to write about the other times, a philosophy I share.
We also talked about Baton Rouge — about the things I need to learn about the city and its general sense of identity. We agreed that the city sometimes hides its magic, but we both see the magic others may miss. We talked about his longtime interest in birdwatching, compared to my new interest in it and that I believe it to be the most calming thing I’ve done in years.
As I ate my last french fry, we realized that the house my husband and I have been considering purchasing is right around the corner from the Heitmans. We could be neighbors! I could have known just from reading his columns, but our lunch confirmed that the Heitmans are exactly the kind of people I love to have as neighbors.