Like Irma Thomas, the 81-year-old soul queen of New Orleans, Buddy Guy, the 85-year-old blues star from Pointe Coupee Parish, is the subject of two recent documentaries.
“Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase the Blues Away” aired last summer on public television. The latest Guy documentary, “The Torch,” is screening in a limited number of theaters, including the Manship Theatre on Wednesday. It’s a better account of Guy’s marathon rise to fame than the oddly dark and stilted PBS documentary.
“The Torch,” as its title suggests, is a film about Guy as well as his mentorship of Quinn Sullivan, a singer-guitarist from New Bedford, Massachusetts. This master and apprentice story is bookended by film of the master’s birthday party in 2017 at his Chicago club, Buddy Guy’s Legends.
“The Torch” does a good job with its dual focus, but Guy and his 70-plus years of musicianship inevitably steal the show. He’s on screen often, telling his hard-knock stories in straightforward style and performing the fiery music that belatedly made him a star in the 1990s.
Indicative of his honesty, the joys and sorrows the singer-guitarist shares in “The Torch” align with what he says in the earlier “The Blues Chase the Blues Away” as well as his 2012 autobiography, “When I Left Home: My Story,” and other interviews he’s done through the years.
“The Torch” includes Guy performing “Born to Play Guitar,” the introspective title song from his Grammy-winning 2015 album. He’s in Pointe Coupee Parish, the place where he picked cotton and corn when he was a barefoot boy in a sharecropping family. The song continues as director and editor Jim Farrell cuts from rural Louisiana to Chicago.
“Now I got a reputation and everybody knows my name,” Guys sings as the camera reveals the Buddy Guy Way street sign and his name in lights above Buddy Guy’s Legends.
The film introduces Guy’s mentorship of Sullivan with footage of their first onstage appearance together at the Zeiterion Theatre in Sullivan’s hometown. The impressed Guy holds Sullivan miles above the usual guitar-playing youngsters he meets.
“I couldn’t even play a radio when I was 7 years old,” Guy says of his own musical development. “And he (Sullivan) was playing those licks like Eric (Clapton), B.B. (King), Jeff Beck and whoever else I had heard.”
Well, beyond his family’s love, Guy didn’t have many advantages when he was born into Depression-era rural Louisiana. “The Torch” reveals that his first instrument was a rubber band, followed by a homemade string instrument he built from materials available on the farm, a rudimentary instrument commonly called a diddly bow.
When the Guy family finally obtained a radio and record player, Guy bought his first record via mail order — John Lee Hooker’s “Boogie Chillen’.” The hypnotic blues song — a No. 1 rhythm-and-blues hit in 1949 — sealed Guy’s desire to be a musician.
“This is what I want to do,” he told himself.
In usual documentary style, “The Torch” features a parade of recurring, appreciative interviewees. Most of them are, like Guy, guitarists and/or singers in a blues or blues-rock vein. An upbeat Carlos Santana, who also appears in “The Blues Chase the Blues Away,” is the best known. Others include Jonny Lang, Joe Bonamassa, Jeff Beck band member Carmen Vandenberg and the husband-and-wife team of Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi. Trucks, already a 30-year veteran in music, offers the most insight.
“It’s not about some strange star trip or seeing how much cash you can make,” Trucks says of the musician’s life. “If you’re playing music for the right reasons, you have a much better chance of doing it forever.”
Not to slight Sullivan or his hard work and talent, but Guy’s cotton fields-to-the White House life is the story worth telling. Perhaps a better choice for the film’s director would have been to make Sullivan a supporting character in a full-on Guy documentary in which the master’s mentorship of Sullivan was a subplot. Guy alone, like his Louisiana legend peer, Irma Thomas, is worth multiple documentaries.
'The Torch'
7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St.
$9.50
Link to “The Torch” trailer