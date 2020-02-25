Baton Rouge's biggest annual garage sale has a new location.
The 30th Attic Trash & Treasure Sale, organized by the Inner Wheel Club of Baton Rouge, is March 6-8 in the former Royal Furniture store, 1900 Main St. Admission is free on those days, with operating hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 7 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 8. Most items will be half-price on the final day.
For those who don't want to wait, a presale will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. It costs $25, and tickets must be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com/e/attic-trash-treasure-early-bird-pre-sale-tickets-90655578275. A limited number of tickets will be sold, and everyone who enters must have a ticket, including children.
"Not only is it a good donation for the cause, but you get first choice of everything that's here," Inner Wheel member Kay Nelson said.
St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge is the primary beneficiary of the proceeds from this year's sale. Also receiving funds are the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency, Hospice of Baton Rouge, The Salvation Army, Thrive Academy Foundation, Life of a Single Mom, McMains Children's Developmental Center, Grief Recovery Center, Children's Advocacy Center and Uplifted Women's Center.
The new location follows several years of the Attic Trash & Treasure Sale setting up at the former Mervyn's store at Cortana Mall. The former Royal Furniture building offers more space, though fewer parking spaces. Parking is available along the streets, Nelson said.
"We have got a building full of stuff," she said. "You would be amazed at how generous our community has been. We have this great, big building, and we were not sure how much we were going to get in donations. It is chock-a-block full."
There's plenty of furniture, men's and women's clothes, books, dishes, gardening supplies, jewelry, collectibles, LSU memorabilia and holiday items, Nelson said.
Another advantage of the new location is loading ramps that will make it easier for those buying furniture and other big items to get them to their vehicle. Volunteers from St. Vincent de Paul will help customers load their items, Newton said.