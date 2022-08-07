NASA at LASM
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host NASA's Webb Space Telescope Community Event during its Free First Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7.
The museum was selected to join hundreds of sites across the country to celebrate the release of the first full-color, science images from the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s next space science observatory.
Museum visitors will get a chance to see the universe as humanity has never seen it before. Also featured will be NASA-related planetarium shows, science demonstrations, pre-recorded NASA expert panel discussions in the Adalié Brent Auditorium and NASA Solar System Ambassador and museum educator Linda Gauthier.
For more information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.
The Wizard
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors Program's production of the musical, "The Wizard of Oz," opening Thursday, Aug. 18, on the theater's Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd.
Tickets are $25-$35 by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.
Music school registration
Registration is open for the fall session of Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School. The 13-week fall semester will begin Monday, Aug. 29, and will offer individual lessons on various musical instruments and voice to students of all ages at Southeastern’s main campus in Hammond and at the Livingston Literacy Center in Walker.
In addition to individual lessons, opportunities for music theory classes and ensemble formation are available upon request. Students will still be able to choose between in person and online instruction.
Director Jivka Duke said due to the generous sponsorship of First Guaranty Bank this academic year, the CMS will offer discounted tuition to students who were on reduced or free lunch at their schools during the 2016-2017 academic year.
Registration for the fall session will remain open throughout the semester; however, all registrations received after Monday, Aug. 22, will have a $20 late fee added to the tuition.
For more information call (985) 549-5502 or v southeastern.edu/cms.
Bey-thoven
Register now for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's next Candlelight Concert, "Bey-thoven," featuring music by Beethoven and Beyonce at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on both Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 23-24, at the Noland Black Box Theatre in the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 St. Ferdinand St.
Each concert is limited to only 75 tickets, providing an intimate evening. Concerts will last approximately 60 minutes. General admission seating will begin thirty minutes prior, and there will be no late admission.
Tickets are $30-$50 by calling (225) 383-0500 or visiting brso.org.
Company auditions
Sign up now for Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's company auditions from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 27, in the Dancers' Workshop in the NeuroMedical Center Studio, 10745 Linkwood Court.
Auditions are open to all advanced community dancers age 13 and older with at least two years of pointe experience for ladies. Dancers may be affiliated with any local studio as long as Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre company requirements are met.
The audition free is $10.
For more information, call (225) 766-8379 or visit batonrougeballet.org.