FRENCH SETTLEMENT — As a child, Laine Hardy loved to run around barefoot.

His mom would make him put on shoes before he left for guitar lessons, but he would take them right back off again once he was in the lesson room at the guitar shop. And sometimes he'd forget to put them back on when he left.

"When he got home, I'd get a call from his mom who said. 'Did he leave his shoes again?'" his childhood guitar teacher Jody Mayeux recalled this week.

If there was any doubt Laine had moved beyond the small village of French Settlement, it was dispelled in the back-and-forth between Hardy and the host of "American Idol" last week. That's when the rural teenage who liked to go barefoot was asked about a pair of $4,000, diamond-studded shoes provided for him to wear during one of his performances on the show.

The 18-year-old country boy has ascended from the swamps outside French Settlement to the top three finalists in ABC's reality contest show. On Sunday night, he'll sing for a chance to win a recording contract and the title of "American Idol."

The transformation for the four-wheel driving, bass fishing teen to an Elvis-like rockstar on a national stage has been nothing short of astonishing. And he’s brought unprecedented attention to the small community of French Settlement, where he grew up in southern Livingston Parish.

French Settlement is an old village and a small one. The town sits atop a natural ridge in the swamps and was settled at the turn of the 19th century for its location along the Amite River.

Today, many residents commute to the River Parishes for work in the petrochemical plants along the Mississippi River. It's not uncommon for families — like Laine's — to live on family plots, where cousins reside on adjacent lots.

Laine grew up in a brick ranch-style house on 17 acres just outside French Settlement. His mom, Cindy, is a real estate agent and co-owns plumbing and contractor businesses with his father, Barry.

Like many kids raised in that area, he grew up "mud riding" — driving four-wheelers through the swamps until you're covered to your neck in dirt — swimming and skiing in the backyard pond and fishing at Pete's Landing on Bayou Barbary a few miles away.

Outside his parents house sits a sturdy tree from which hangs an aging rope, leftover from when Laine and his best friend would race across the outdoor trampoline, swing around the tree and land back on their feet.

Laine picked up guitar as a youngster with one purchased from a Walmart store. After he played a bit at home, they agreed when he was eight years old to bring him for lessons in Walker, about 20 miles north.

He was a natural, the kind of kid who didn't need to set aside 30 minutes to practice, but who would practice in intervals between school and running out back.

"Usually, whenever I'd come over he'd come outside with me, but whenever I'd get there, he'd be on his guitar," said Micah Gill, a close childhood friend.

He loved it enough to squirrel away all his gift money for a couple years — some $1,300 — to buy a G&L Legacy sunburst electric guitar. As a youngster, he also adored Elvis Presley, even dressing up as him.

"Laine was into Southern rock, country and classic rock and roll," Mayeux said. "The more I threw at him, the more he learned."

'I don't sing'

By age 14, Laine was already packing local bars and restaurants, like Crazy Dave's in Livingston and Sarita's in Maurepas, when he played in a family band known as "The Band Hardy."

His brother Kyle was the main singer in the country and swamp pop cover band, and Laine played lead guitar. But Laine tended to hang back.

"You had to push him to stand in the open, to get him out from behind the speakers," his brother Kyle said.

And when he tried out for — and was accepted to — the Talented Music program during his 9th grade year at 400-student French Settlement High School, he made sure the teacher knew his limits.

"He said, 'I don't sing,'" Tim Richardson, the talented music instructor, recalled.

Accounts differ slightly on how Hardy began to sing, although it was not until three to four years ago. Richardson said he first heard Laine sing after he pressed him to try out for a rendition of "High School Musical" put on by the talented music, theater and visual arts program at the southern Livingston schools.

He was good. Really good.

But the teen was shy. And even when Richardson called home to his mom, it was another two weeks before he agreed to sing in front of her.

He never agreed to do the musical.

Hair, teeth and a suit

But his brother told him to take his four-wheeler into the woods behind the house where no one could hear him. There Laine sang, recorded, listened and returned to do it all over again until he improved.

Producers from "American Idol" finally found Laine on YouTube and asked if he would try out for for the 2018 season of "American Idol," his mom said.

But he was eliminated during the early episodes, and as he flew home from Los Angeles, he was silent and somber.

"I knew he was hurt," his mom said. "But I didn't want him to give up."

And he didn't. The quick stint on the TV show had already given him a measure of publicity. People wanted to hear Laine Hardy, and "The Band Hardy" play at venues throughout the South.

"Last year, when I was on the show, I went into it not knowing anything about music. I could barely sing. But after I got eliminated I got home and started playing everywhere," Laine said in a brief interview this week.

"The more he did it, the more comfortable he got," his mom said.

He was working on making his own career — playing venues like the Texas Club and Country Smooth Festival in New Orleans — when Ashton Gill, the sister of his friend, Micah Gill, invited him to Idaho to play guitar while she auditioned for "American Idol."

The judges, thrilled to see him again, invited Laine to re-audition, handing him a second golden ticket after hearing his rendition of "The Weight."

This time around, he was a new artist. Not only had he worked on his voice, his confidence and appearance were up, too.

Laine had said goodbye to the boyish swoop that covered his forehead during the first season. And he'd gotten some cosmetic dentistry to correct the teeth he damaged in a dirt bike accident as a child.

But perhaps the biggest aesthetic change for Laine was the suits. Now his trademark style on the show, his mom said she was surprised at first when he asked for a suit and even tried to talk him out of it, advising him to dress his age.

"I think inside, I think that suit, he feels like he's putting on this armor ... like he's a different person," his mom said.

A new future

The new look, the screaming fans and the half-million followers on Instagram haven't fundamentally changed the kid they love, friends and family say.

He's still shy. He still loves to hunt and fish. He's not grown accustomed to Los Angeles, where he's lived for weeks while filming the show.

And he's not totally adapted to the celebrity life, either. When he came home earlier this week to great fanfare — a meeting with the governor, a 10,000- fan concert and a day dedicated in his honor — he wanted very badly to come home and sleep in his own bed, family said.

After his brother convinced the producers to let him home for the night on Tuesday, he walked into the kitchen, sat down and wept, his mom said.

"It was heartbreaking for me. I didn't realize how hard it was for him," she said.

Friends and family hope Laine's roots in rural French Settlement will carry him through the overnight fame.

"You're taking a normal person and turning him into an automatic celebrity," his 27-year-old brother Kyle said. "I think Laine can handle himself, I definitely believe he can. He has the moral values he needs, a good family that's raised him, a good conscience and a good head on his shoulders. That's something you can't buy with money."