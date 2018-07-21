My mom had a great influence on my life. She was an extraordinary county cook.
Born in the 1920s and raised on a small farm during the Great Depression, her family worked hard to survive farming and raising livestock. They were poor but always had food.
The children worked the fields and tended the livestock alongside their parents. Cooking was simple and basic but filling and tasty. Livestock included hogs, which were a vital source of food. Once a year, a hog was slaughtered and cleaned, a time-consuming and laborious outdoor task. A fire was built, water boiled and the hog's internals cleaned with boiling water. This was referred to as “scalding out” the hog.
My mom continued this tradition with her family, but we sent the hog to a slaughterhouse for cleaning and processing.
Practically every part of the hog is used as food. In the morning, there was fresh bacon, which Mom fried first and then used the remaining bacon grease to fry eggs, sunny side up. Us kids would dip buttered toast into the hot egg yoke and gobble it down. My mom called them “sop eggs.” There were also the occasional side of hot buttered grits.
The hog skin produced cracklins. And, one of my favorite dishes was cracklin cornbread, where small pieces of cracklins were baked right into the cornbread, which was made with fresh ground cornmeal. A warm piece with a glass of cold, whole milk filled the stomach for a late-night snack.
The hog lard was used for frying and seasoning. As a child, I remember eating local Amite River catfish fried in hog lard. It was probably not the most healthy dish but the taste was incredible.
Strip bacon seasoned practically every dish Mom cooked. Some of my favorite meals — meals I would kill for now — included her white beans with ham, red beans, mustard greens, purple hull pole beans, baby lima beans with okra, butterbeans and field peas. All dishes were either served with cornbread, cooked in a black-iron skillet, or buttermilk biscuits made from scratch. We grew most of the vegetables in our family garden.
My mom used a seasoned Dutch oven for most of her cooking. I remember many days sitting at the kitchen table with that big black pot on the stove. It could include all kinds of delicacies. Out of it came the best chicken and sausage jambalaya I have ever eaten.
Some of the bacon was cut into extra thick pieces. My mom called this salt meat. She would fry it until it was extra crispy and serve it with buttermilk biscuits. My mom would cut the biscuits in half, add a slab of butter and pour on the Steen's cane syrup. The sweet salty combination was perfect.
I did not realize how good I had it until I moved away from home. Mom still cooked for Thanksgiving and Christmas, which was a treat for the whole family. She passed away many years ago, and around the holidays I think of her and her wonderful gift of cooking for her family.
— Campbell lives in Prairieville
