Page Publishing has released the first installment in Grand Cane author Jann Franklin’s Small Town Contemporary Series, "Trading Bright Lights for Lightning Bugs."
With so many people recently moving from the city to the country, this book showcases the struggle some might find in making such a drastic lifestyle change, and how it can be both beneficial or frustrating.
The book's main character, Jen Guidry, fled small-town life for the big city of Dallas, Texas, vowing never to return. Through a series of circumstances, she finds herself in her husband’s hometown of Graisseville. That’s when the adventures (and misadventures) begin.
Her character Jen is partly based on herself.
“Jen is based on me as a mom, trying to raise my kids while dealing with life. I also moved to a small town, but after my kids had grown. When creating Jen, I quickly realized the story would be richer if she had to deal with young children, in addition to a new town.”
Jann’s book is available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble websites.