Food writer Teresa Day surprised me with her choice for our Baton Rouge Classic lunch. Without hesitation, she said, “Let’s meet at the Chicken Shack on North Acadian.
And so we did.
“This is one of my favorite places in town,” Day said as we stood in line to order.
I asked if she had recommendations for the sides.
She said that I couldn’t go wrong, but that the rice dressing and red beans and rice were hard to beat.
She ordered two pieces of chicken, rice dressing and macaroni and cheese. I went with rice dressing, fries and two pieces of chicken, with a roll. (When you’re in for penny, you might as well be in for a pound.)
As we waited in line to order, I was struck by the politeness of everyone in the place — from the fellow customer and young man who held the door for me to the lady who took my order.
Day and I made our way to our seats at a booth.
She told me that she had always been a writer and had, through the years, gotten really interested in recipe development.
The R&B music playing in the background wasn’t too loud for easy conversation. We talked about the food column Day writes twice a month for the newspaper. She goes to farmers markets and finds the freshest ingredients available and then creates recipes — like this recent piece about turning summer veggies into chilled soups and a creamy Italian sausage pasta dish.
She said if others are interested in recipe development that she recommends finding a recipe that is similar to what you have in mind.
“Use it as a reference,” Day said. “From there, start making changes and substituting ingredients.”
They called our numbers for our food and we picked up two Styrofoam containers. When I opened the lid, I could see the steam rise.
Of course, the fried chicken was the siren’s call that brought us there, but Day wasn’t joking about the rice dressing either. It was tasty and just right for me — not over seasoned or too liver-y.
I couldn’t get over the perfection of the fried chicken. It was crispy and juicy and all the things I’m looking for in fried chicken. There was nothing to do but pick it up and eat it with our fingers.
She gave me some of the history of Chicken Shack.
“At some point in the 1970s, they started buying other restaurants and turning them into Chicken Shacks,” she said. “This one is considered the oldest continually operated restaurant in the city. The other restaurants that come close are Pastime, Fleur de Lis and Louie's Diner.”
Day told me about going restaurant exploring with her daughters. They love Fleur de Lis on Government and Chicken Shack best.
“Baton Rouge has gotten to be a big town, but it’s still a small town at heart,” she said. “There are old places that keep that small-town feel. I’ve got a soft spot for these places.”
Since I’m new to the area and like little more than finding those “old places” that she spoke of, I asked her to tell me more about Baton Rouge.
“Baton Rouge is its own place. It never felt like I needed to fit in here,” she said.
We also talked about the way Baton Rouge’s neighborhoods have so much individual identity — almost like small towns within a larger city.
“There’s a mix of things here,” she said. “Baton Rouge is where everything Louisiana gets mixed together — a melting pot within the larger melting pot of the state.”