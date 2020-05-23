Monday is Memorial Day, and lots of people will be flying the American flag as we honor members of the military who died while serving in U.S. armed forces.
But are you displaying Old Glory right?
The United States Flag Code sets out exactly how you should (and shouldn’t) treat the flag. Here's what you need to know:
The right way
- Display the U.S. flag from sunrise to sunset on buildings and stationary flagstaffs, and at night if properly illuminated.
- When displaying the flag vertically or horizontally, make the blue field with stars should be visible in the upper left corner.
- Place the U.S. flag above all other flags on a single flagpole or halyard.
- When flying at half-staff, raise the flag to the top of the pole, then lower it to its display position. The flag should be again raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day.
- When not on display, the flag should be respectfully folded into a triangle.
- When damage causes a flag to be unusable, destroy it in a dignified way by burning. The Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of the USA and other organizations conduct dignified flag-burning ceremonies.
The wrong way
- Do not display the flag in inclement weather.
- Do not let the flag touch the ground.
- Do not carry the flag flat, or carry things in it.
- Do not fasten or tie back the flag. Always allow it to fall free.
- Don’t draw on or mark the flag.