The Community column runs Sundays in the Living section and accepts submissions for news of events that have taken place with civic, philanthropic, social and religious auxiliary organizations, as well as academic honors. We encourage submissions be sent by noon Monday to run in the upcoming Sunday column – although we can’t guarantee placement.

Because of space limitations, organizations that meet monthly or more often are limited to one photo per month. If submitting digitally, we prefer JPG files 300KB or larger. If taking a photo of a group, have them stand or sit shoulder-to-shoulder. If more than six people are in the photo, arrange them on multiple, distinct rows. Avoid strong background light sources, such as light fixtures or sunlight streaming through windows. Identify those pictured by first and last names as viewed from left to right, row by row.

We prefer that you email Community column submissions to features@theadvocate.com. If necessary, we also accept submissions by mail at P.O. Box 588, Baton Rouge LA 70821. Either way, please include a phone contact number in case we need more information.