Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre announced Kathleen England as their 2021-22 Volunteer of the Year. The award was presented to her by artistic directors Molly Buchmann and Sharon Mathews for her yearlong dedication to the ballet at the company's spring luncheon at De La Ronde Hall on May 15.
As the Ballet Guild president, England executed duties by managing ever-changing needs of COVID-19, writing, reworking and communicating policies with understanding and kindness. She created a seamless transition for the dancers and parents into the River Center Ballroom, despite the change coming late in the season, and she organized a well-managed group of backstage volunteers for all performances.
Teche Museum keeps military discount
The Bayou Teche Museum will continue its membership as a Blue Star Museum. The program provides free admission to currently serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer.
The 2022 program began on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 21, and will end on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. Free admission is available for those in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.
The program provides families an opportunity to enjoy the nation's cultural heritage and learn more about their new communities after a military move. To view a complete list of participating museums, visit arts.gov/bluestarmuseums or call (337) 606-5977 for more information.
Beta Sigma Phi City Council meets
The Baton Rouge Beta Sigma Phi City Council met May 18 at the Jones Creek Library. President Michele Roach reported that Ashley Fogle, who administers the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital Karen Ahmad Injury Prevention Program, spoke at Founder’s Day and demonstrated the proper ways to restrain infants and toddlers in car seats.
The City Council received a thank you card from the Lake for its contribution of $1,440 for car seats and two car seats for the prevention program. Jean Leyda reported that Janice Carpenter, who was recognized as the community distinguished Lady of the Year in 1998, died on April 8 at age 105.
President Charlene Ourso, Vice President Vickie Theriot, Treasurer Virginia Huffman and Recording Secretary Leyda were installed as the 2022-23 City Council officers. Beth Toups will serve as an adviser. A handmade quilt was presented to Roach as a thank you for her service as the organization's president.
Local leaders discuss crime prevention
Leadership Baton Rouge Alumni met at the Baton Rouge General Hospital on May 17 to discuss with local leaders how the city's crime has surged since the pandemic. The panel discussed crime prevention efforts and new strategies being implemented to fight violent offenses.
Chief Murphy Paul, Major Anthony Ponton, District Attorney Hillar Moore, Chief Public Defender Lisa Parker, Community Affairs Chairman of 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge John Smith, and Executive Director of Baton Rouge Community Street Team Sateria Tate were the panelist for the discussion.
BR DAR remembers deceased members
The Baton Rouge Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution gathered for their monthly meeting May 16 at the Louisiana State Archives. A video by Brian Kilmede entitled “What Made America Great” from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia was presented. A memorial service was held to remember deceased members in the past twelve months, Florence Stout, Marjorie Richard and Frances Welch.
Lucille Ourso and Ruth Bennett provided the refreshments.
DAR membership is open to women 18 or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence. Email zbolsson@aol.com for information.