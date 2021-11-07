Veterans at the Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jackson received cards and Halloween bags during their OctoberFest celebration from several groups.
The Thomas Jefferson Society Children of the American Revolution decorated and signed Halloween cards, and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 81 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 583 also signed cards for the residents.
Also delivered to them were treat bags made by the Heirome Gaines Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter.
Phi Mu Alumnae hold fundraiser
Erin Easterling of the Golden Bee gave a demonstration of how to build a charcuterie board when the Baton Rouge Alumnae Chapter of Phi Mu held its fall social and fundraiser Oct. 21 at the Bluebonnet Highlands Clubhouse.
Members were given ingredients and built their own boards. This event was the annual chapter fundraiser for the sorority philanthropy, the Children's Miracle Network.
Fundraising group to honor philanthropists
The Greater Baton Rouge Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals will honor 10 local philanthropists and organizations at its annual National Philanthropy Day event on Nov. 9.
To be honored at this virtual event are Outstanding Leadership in Corporate Philanthropy, Investar Bank; Outstanding Philanthropist, Cary Saurage; Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser, Rose Marie Fife; Outstanding Philanthropic Foundation, Gonzales Area Foundation; Outstanding Philanthropic Service Organization, The Walls Project; Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy, Anna Jusselin; Outstanding Professional Fundraiser, Stacey Howell, CFRE; Board of Directors Award, Rose Hudson and Michael Willis (posthumously awarded); and Spirit of Giving Award, Sue Turner (posthumously awarded).
Virtual tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at community.afpnet.org/greaterbatonrouge.
Herb Society offering garden internship
The Herb Society of America Baton Rouge Unit is taking applications for a garden internship for 2022.
The internship is a professional step for college and university students interested in gardens, botany, plant science, landscape architecture, ecology, etc. The recipient of the $1,500 award works as an intern in active management of both the Baton Rouge Unit's public gardens — the large sensory garden at Independence Park Botanical Garden and the smaller heritage culinary garden at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Garden at the Burden Center.
For more information and to apply, visit the Baton Rouge Unit website, hsabr.org.
Family Service to honor families at Nov. 18 event
Family Service of Greater Baton Rouge will host its 27th annual Celebrate the Family/An All Red Affair gala from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center.
Diverse families from the community will be recognized at the fundraising event. Contributions help support the nonprofit Family Service of Greater Baton Rouge in its mission to counsel and strengthen individuals and families and improve their quality of life.
Honored guests for the event are former LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri, and John K. Pierre and Warren Bofinger, of the local Cajun Navy.
Tickets are $50 or $75 for two; a table is $500. Get tickets by calling (225) 330-6327 or visit fsgbr.org.