Tommy Malone, frontman for New Orleans’ long-running roots-Americana music ambassadors, the Subdudes, will make one of his rare Baton Rouge solo appearances next week.
How rare? Malone has played only one previous solo show in the capital city. In December 2001, he opened for Texas singer-songwriter Willis Alan Ramsey at Baton Rouge’s original listening room, M’s Fine and Mellow Café.
Almost three years after the Subdudes’ late 2019 breakup, Malone is happily appearing solo throughout the nation. He’ll play MidCity Ballroom on Thursday, Sept. 1, and then Houston the following night.
That’s typical scheduling for the singer, songwriter and guitarist who so nimbly blended R&B, soul, country, funk and pop on his 2013 solo album “Natural Born Days.” In July, for instance, he performed one weekend in Ann Arbor, Michigan; and Columbus, Ohio; and another in Washington, D.C.; and Annapolis, Maryland.
After nearly 40 years of traveling, Malone prefers short trips and smaller venues. He’s also adapting to the solo format.
“I’m reinterpreting some of the ’dudes’ stuff,” he said from New Orleans. “And playing songs that I hardly got a chance to play being full time with the ’dudes thing. I’ve got an interesting guitar that I tune down to a deep tuning, almost a baritone. I’m re-imagining songs with different tunings and tempos. I’m doing that so I can put it across performing alone. I have the freedom to do it the way I want and how often I want to do it.”
In recent months, Malone returned to performing regularly, something he hadn’t done since the pandemic hit in March 2020.
“What a long two years that was,” he said of his pandemic downtime. “We thought the thing had passed (late last year), but then it flared up again. Everybody crawled back to their holes. But in the past few months, I’m in it as much as I can be in it.”
After Malone concertizes through October, he’ll begin recording his fourth solo album in northern California. A friend and fellow musician, Jimmy Hormel, offered use of his studio there. Hormel previously funded and coproduced Malone’s solo album debut, 2001’s “Soul Heavy.”
“It’s a world-class studio in the woods,” Malone said of Hormel’s recording facility. “Jimmy invited me out there to just do what I want. He has great ears and great taste. This is an unbelievable opportunity.”
The solo career Malone might have developed after “Soul Heavy” went quiet when the Subdudes reunited in 2002. On and off for 32 years, the Subdudes toured widely and released more than a dozen albums. The group’s fans included fellow artists Bonnie Raitt, Michael McDonald, Shawn Colvin, Eric Clapton, Bruce Hornsby and John Hiatt.
The Subdudes reached the end of their road in 2019, Malone said.
“We had a bunch of good years. Nineteen-eighty-seven to 1996 and 2002 to 2010. This last go around, we did about four years before we just said, ‘OK, enough.’ We were mad at each other. We’d beaten that horse.”
Twelve years passed between Malone’s first solo album and a follow-up. British producer, engineer and mixer John Porter, then living in New Orleans, helmed “Natural Born Days,” one of the best New Orleans recordings of the past decade. Porter’s decades of studio credits include the Smiths, Bryan Ferry, Joe Walsh, Maria Muldaur, Santana and many American blues artists, including Buddy Guy, Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’.
“Accommodating and kind,” Malone said of Porter. “These Brits are so smart and talented. It’s the same thing with John. He’s just in tune with songs and American music and sound.”
Malone followed “Natural Born Days” with 2014’s “Poor Boy,” which includes songs he co-wrote with Nashville songwriters Gary Nicholson and Pat McLaughlin. In 2016, he joined multi-instrumentalist Ray Ganucheau for “Muddy Waters,” an album credited to the Batture Boys and inspired by the Hurricane Katrina and Deepwater Horizon disasters.
Moving on once more, Malone is finally ready to be both the sole and soul attraction.
Tommy Malone
8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1
MidCity Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway
$25